Attorney says client acted in self-defense in Penn Hills teen's death

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 22-year-old Plum man questioned by police in connection with Tuesday's fatal shooting outside of a Penn Hills school acted in self-defense after being attacked while playing in a pick-up basketball game, the man's attorney said.

Attorney Phil DiLucente would not identify his client, but said the man went to the Allegheny County police after the shooting, was interviewed and released.

“He had gone to the school for that only purpose, to play basketball. All he knows is that he was attacked,” DiLucente said. “Someone had used a weapon on him to hit him and he, when attacked, defended himself.”

Deven Holloway, 16, of Penn Hills was found shot to death in a playground near Linton Middle School on Aster Street when police responded to a 911 call at about 4:30 p.m. The shooting happened after school was dismissed.

“The individual was pronounced dead on the scene by our paramedics,” Penn Hills police Chief Howard Burton said.

DiLucente said his client had a registered weapon that he was licensed to carry. Police have not identified the owner of a handgun that was found near Holloway's body, Burton said.

DiLucente said his client was not a suspect, but a “person of interest” in this case, and willingly went to county police headquarters to be questioned.

“He cooperated to the extent he could and he was released early this morning,” said DiLucente. “My client's going to continue to cooperate to the extent possible. This is a very fast-moving and fluid situation.”

The man suffered head injuries, treated himself at home and “is very traumatized over this whole situation,” DiLucente said.

Several people at the scene said they'd heard three to five gunshots, but none said they witnessed the shooting.

County police have not released any details of the case Wednesday and no report has been issuied regarding Holloway's autopsy from the county Medical Examiner.

According to Burton, this is the first time there has been a school shooting in Penn Hills.

The district cancelled Wednesday's classes at all three of its schools. It will offer grief counseling for students and staff for as long as needed, officials said.

A vigil for Holloway is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the middle school.

County police homicide investigators have asked anyone who heard or saw anything related to the shooting to call 412-473-3000. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tribune-Review staff writer Samson X Horne contributed to this story. Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.