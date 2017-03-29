Family, friends gather at vigil for Penn Hills teen fatally shot near school

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ebony Brown still is trying to wrap her mind around what happened Tuesday afternoon, when a 16-year-old Penn Hills student was fatally shot near Linton Middle School.

“The heartache I saw was something I haven't seen in all 36 years of my life,” Brown said at a Wednesday night vigil. “His mother stood out here for four hours while police were out there (investigating the scene). To witness a mother going through that is unimaginable.”

More than 200 of Deven Holloway's family members, neighbors, parents, teachers, coaches and classmates attended a vigil in front of the school.

Those in attendance held hands and prayed for strength as the family copes with Holloway's death. Some hugged one another and offered condolences to his family and friends, while others cried and held their children close.

Holloway, a high school junior who played on the football team, was shot near the basketball court behind the school after classes had been dismissed, police said. The teen reportedly played basketball there with friends regularly.

The school was hosting a volleyball match, and the track team was practicing as the shooting occurred.

Brown has four children enrolled at Penn Hills schools. She said Holloway hung out with her 15-year-old son at her Penn Hills home occasionally.

“He was a good kid. Respectful. Kind of quiet and humble,” Brown said.

Malik Muhammed, 50, Holloway's uncle, said Holloway was the youngest of three boys. Both of his brothers are in college, Muhammed said.

“He loved his family. He was supportive of his brothers and wanted to be just like them,” Muhammed said.

Leonard Hammonds, who helped organize the vigil, said the community is “hurting right now” and needs to stick together.

Hammonds, an ordained minister, said he wants to rebuild the community by establishing mentoring and a violence prevention curriculum at the district's schools.

“We have to know how to intervene at the slightest inkling of a problem, by identifying a problem before it becomes one,” Hammonds said.

He called for the community “invest” in its young people. “We must devote our life to them,” he said.

At the conclusion of the vigil, a group of girls released balloons into the sky.

A makeshift memorial with a teddy bear, green balloons, candles and football trading cards was set up in the parking lot, on the curb near where Holloway was shot.

“This is just devastating,” Muhammed said. “It's nice to see everybody up here supporting our family, but we wish we never had to be here in the first place.”

Allegheny County Police still are investigating, and have asked anyone who heard or saw anything related to the shooting to call 412-473-3000. Callers may remain anonymous.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.