Penn Hills man regrouping after fire tears through home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To donate to the GoFundMe campaign started by Rachael Meising, go online to bit.ly/2nMTEYl

A Penn Hills man is trying to rebound after fire ravaged the basement and first floor of his home along Leechburg Road.

Rick Meising was not home when the fire started and no one was hurt in the blaze. But the homeowner said he had recently canceled insurance on the property.

“You have insurance all these years and cancel it. Two months later, this happens,” said Meising, 50, who has lived in the house his parents used to own since he was a child.

Penn Hills Fire Marshal Chuck Miller said the fire started inside a clothes dryer in the basement.

Even though his cat died in the fire and he's looking at a tough road to recover from the damage it did, Meising seemed to be looking for a silver lining when he said recently he had always planned to remodel.

“This will make me get it done sooner,” he said.

His daughter, Rachael of Deer Lakes, launched a GoFundMe account with a goal of $5,000 to help him get the job done.

“It is going to cost more than $5,000, but we figure we'd start out small, even the littlest would help,” she said. “There's a lot of damage. He lost almost everything.”

She said her father is staying with relatives while the house is rebuilt, which could take a year or more.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com. Staff writer Samson X Horne contributed to this report.