Penn Hills writer who covered Gulf War to sign copies of book

Book-signing by Penn Hills author Robert Dvorchak for his latest release, "Drive On: The Uncensored War of Bedouin Bob and the All-Americans."

Some men and women are tasked to defend freedom with weapons and their wits.

Others are called to document such trials, so the public knows what happened during times of war.

Penn Hills resident Robert Dvorchak did both.

He was drafted into the Army in 1972 during the Vietnam War and served as a reservist through 1978. Dvorchak, 67, also spent nearly half a century writing stories for a living, including eight years as a New York City-based national writer for the Associated Press.

He is set to release his latest book, “Drive On: The Uncensored War of Bedouin Bob and the All-Americans,” a journal kept during his time with the Army's 82nd Airborne Division before, during and after Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

The author will have a book-signing and presentation Saturday at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Pittsburgh.

The book encapsulates the author's experiences and stories from soldiers from October 1990 through March 1991 when he was covering the war for the AP and was selected to be on the front line in Iraq from a pool of reporters.

“My job was to get as close to it as possible because that's what a good journalist would do,” said Dvorchak. “Just by the luck of the draw I got the 82nd Airborne. There's only two places to be in a war, up front or any place else. That's the way I looked at it.”

The book was published by Tactical 16, a group of Afghanistan and Iraq war veterans who encourage others to tell their stories as a way of healing from the physical and emotional scars of war.

The book-signing and official launch is sponsored by Steel City Vets, which was founded by Ben Keen, who served two tours in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“The thing I like about Dvorchak's writing is the book gives the reader a true, gritty view of what the men and women involved in the fight in 1991 had to deal with,” Keen said via email. “I'm hoping that readers of the book learn some more about that and what the real cost of war is.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com.