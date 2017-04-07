Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Rotary accepting collaborations to maintain Penn Hills presence
Samson X Horne | Friday, April 7, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Penn Hills Rotary isn't letting waning membership stop it from its mission to serve the community.

“We're small right now and having a hard time recruiting and retaining members,” President Karen Lantz said.

The club, which was started in the 1940s, has only eight members and considered merging with other small Rotaries — like one in Turtle Creek — but decided that keeping its efforts focused on Penn Hills made more sense.

“We wanted to keep our money for Penn Hills,” Lantz said.

The nonprofit each year distributes dictionaries to third-graders in the Penn Hills School District, invests in the municipality's Halloween parade, Breakfast with Santa and helps students through scholarships and by sending them to leadership programs.

Lantz is banking on collaboration with other groups in the community to shine more light on the Rotary. As an example, the group will work with the Penn Hills YMCA to upgrade its website and Facebook page. The Y also will help out by creating digital fliers for Rotary events.

“I'd heard that the Rotary was one of our local clubs that considered dissolving and going away,” Y Executive Director Thomas Wallace said. “We identified a role to play and used our social media-savvy staff to help.”

Lantz, who is serving her second term as president, said older professionals have retired and are now out of the Rotary, and the group doesn't traditionally attract younger people.

Betty Wade, a member and past president, said residents have “lost touch” with the Rotary and its message to help the community.

“There's not that generational carryover that happened in the past,” Wade said. “It's a dire thing for us.”

Service clubs such as the Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis and others have experienced membership declines nationwide as baby boomers failed to join community organizations in the numbers their fathers did. And members of Generation X and Y are even less likely to join.

Dire or not, Penn Hills Rotary trudges on. Wade said the group can build off initiatives such as the dictionary drive to “create some excitement” and recruit new members.

“We have to try to make ourselves more amenable to the community-at-large,” Wade said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

