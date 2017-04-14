Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Group behind cleanup wants Penn Hills to do more to reduce litter
Samson X Horne | Friday, April 14, 2017, 11:20 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Thanks to a group of volunteers, neighborhoods got a spring cleaning during the recent Community Clean-up Day in Penn Hills. Nearly 20 members of the Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group combed more than a mile of Long Road, picking up pop cans, plastic bags, cigarette butts, and enough litter to fill over four garbage cans in just the first few hours. From left, Christine DeCarolis, Faith Milazzo, Mike Buhot, and Catherine Meara are shown working along Long Road.
Thanks to a group of volunteers, neighborhoods got a spring cleaning during the recent Community Clean-up Day in Penn Hills. Nearly 20 members of the Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group combed more than a mile of Long Road, picking up pop cans, plastic bags, cigarette butts, and enough litter to fill over four garbage cans in just a few hours. From left, Brooke Bustaman, Mindy Bacon, and Tori DeJohn are shown tackling the hillside along Long Road just below the water treatment plant.
Thanks to a group of volunteers, neighborhoods got a spring cleaning during the recent Community Clean-up Day in Penn Hills. Nearly 20 members of the Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group combed more than a mile of Long Road, picking up pop cans, plastic bags, cigarette butts, and enough litter to fill over four garbage cans in just a few hours. From left, Christine DeCarolis, Faith Milazzo, Mike Buhot, and Catherine Meara are shown working along the road.

The Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group has taken the next step in its mission to beautify the municipality.

The first step was a cleanup day in which volunteers recently canvassed Long Road and eight side roads to pick up 23 bags of trash and some 20 bags of recyclables. Step two was when the group's co-founder, Faith Milazzo, approached council to ask for help keeping the community clean.

“We're trying to be proactive. We think Penn Hills is a nice place to live. We are Penn Hills proud. We're just trying to make it better,” Milazzo said.

She suggested the municipality should “more often and more quickly” cite businesses that disregard proper waste practices — especially restaurants — and asked that trash-collection employees retrieve trash dropped from garbage cans during pickups.

“Sometimes with trash collectors, a bag will rip, or they'll drop some trash and leave it in the street. We're hoping there's a way to rectify that,” Milazzo said.

Milazzo also requested the municipality add garbage cans and recycle bins throughout the community, as well as places people can dispose of cigarette butts.

Finally, the anti-litter activist from Penn Hills said nonviolent criminals sentenced to community service should be used to pick up road trash.

“We are willing to pick up litter, but we don't want to do this every week,” Milazzo said.

Planning Manager Chris Blackwell said the municipality is aware of the trash problem.

“There are a lot of things that we're doing to help. A lot of times people think we don't do stuff, but we do,” Blackwell said, citing a year-round garbage contract with Republic Services that allows for pickup of items such as appliances, mattresses, tires and electronics.

Milazzo said knowing that the garbage company will remove those items could help reduce some of the dumping that happens on roadsides. But her group isn't picking up old stoves and refrigerators on cleanup day.

“You're never going to eradicate litter, but it's a somewhat fixable problem. If we can reduce it by 25 percent — start small and maybe tackle a few of these things — that would be great,” Milazzo said.

Moving forward, Milazzo plans on meeting with Blackwell to discuss more ways to curb litter.

Penn Hills Anti-Litter Group is planning another cleanup day in May.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

