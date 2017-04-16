Penn Hills High's production of 'Young Frankenstein' musical 'has everything'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Experiments will be underway in the secret Transylvania castle laboratory, behind the moving bookcase and on the stage in the student production of the Mel Brooks musical “Young Frankenstein” that opens Friday at Penn Hills High School.

“I love the funny musicals and I love to laugh,” artistic director Clair Davidson said. “And there are a lot of vaudevillian-type numbers which gives students a chance to sing and tap.”

Davidson, who has never repeated a show in 15 years with Penn Hills, said she loves the challenge of putting on a good comedy.

The show revolves around Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of Victor von Frankenstein, and his inheritance of his grandfather's Transylvania castle. After much hesitance, Frederick eventually finds his grandfather's hidden laboratory, ultimately deciding to carry on his scientific experiments.

Ashamed at first to be a Frankenstein, Frederick hides behind a different pronunciation of his last name and makes sure that everyone gets it right, a trait that senior Cameron Stefan said is similar to himself, making him the perfect fit for the role.

“He corrects people when they mispronounce his name, and I also do that,” Stefan said. “I'm a very stiff person and if you talk to anyone that knows me, I'm very awkward, very quirky and I walk very upright, so very similar to Frederick.”

Considering himself a sort of slapstick kind of person, Stefan enjoys the humor the show brings to the stage. And the humor is something that John Jendrzejewski, who plays the hunchback Igor, looks forward to most come opening night.

“This year, the musical has everything,” he said. “Last year was a Disney show, but this year there's tapping, huge dance numbers and a lot, I mean a lot, of comedy.”

Along with Stefan and Jendrzejewski, roughly 70 students have parts in the play, work behind the curtain or are members of the stage crew.

“The set this year is very extensive and there are by far the most scenes we have ever had to prepare for,” said Kala Williams, stage director. “It's been a challenge, but has also been really good for our creative juices.”

Lacy Brooks, a 2003 graduate of Penn Hills, returns to her alma mater stage each spring as the lead makeup and effects person, one of four people in her graduating class who are involved in “Young Frankenstein.”

“Stage effects are their own monster, pun intended,” she said. “Everything has to be quiet, lightweight and strong all at the same time. Pulling that off is what I like to do.”

As students put the final touches on Frankenstein's laboratory, Jendrzejewski stood center stage at a recent rehearsal and anticipated the curtain opening for the first time.

“I'm looking forward to hearing the laughs and seeing this all come together,” Jendrzejewski said. “We have put more than 300 hours into this musical and its just so worth it and so much fun.”

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.