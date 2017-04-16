Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills High's production of 'Young Frankenstein' musical 'has everything'

Christine Manganas | Sunday, April 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Cast members (from left) Jamie Duncan, Sydney SeNay, John Jendrzejewski and Cameron Stefan rehearse a scene from the Penn Hills High School production of the Mel Brooks musical 'Young Frankenstein.'
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Monster Harrison Bush begins to walk around the lab to the amazement of Frau Bluchor played by Jamie Duncan and Cameron Stefan in the role of Dr. Frankenstein during rehearsal of the Penn Hills High School production of the Mel Brooks musical 'Young Frankenstein.'
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Cast members (from left) John Jendrzejwski, Sydney SeNau and Jamie Duncan rehearse a scene from the Penn Hills High School production of the Mel Brooks musical 'Young Frankenstein.'
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Cast members rehearse a scene from the Penn Hills High School production of the Mel Brooks musical 'Young Frankenstein.'
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Rehearsing a scene from the Penn Hills High School production of the Mel Brooks musical 'Young Frankenstein' are Harrison Bush (left) and Cameron Stefan.

Updated 53 minutes ago

Experiments will be underway in the secret Transylvania castle laboratory, behind the moving bookcase and on the stage in the student production of the Mel Brooks musical “Young Frankenstein” that opens Friday at Penn Hills High School.

“I love the funny musicals and I love to laugh,” artistic director Clair Davidson said. “And there are a lot of vaudevillian-type numbers which gives students a chance to sing and tap.”

Davidson, who has never repeated a show in 15 years with Penn Hills, said she loves the challenge of putting on a good comedy.

The show revolves around Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of Victor von Frankenstein, and his inheritance of his grandfather's Transylvania castle. After much hesitance, Frederick eventually finds his grandfather's hidden laboratory, ultimately deciding to carry on his scientific experiments.

Ashamed at first to be a Frankenstein, Frederick hides behind a different pronunciation of his last name and makes sure that everyone gets it right, a trait that senior Cameron Stefan said is similar to himself, making him the perfect fit for the role.

“He corrects people when they mispronounce his name, and I also do that,” Stefan said. “I'm a very stiff person and if you talk to anyone that knows me, I'm very awkward, very quirky and I walk very upright, so very similar to Frederick.”

Considering himself a sort of slapstick kind of person, Stefan enjoys the humor the show brings to the stage. And the humor is something that John Jendrzejewski, who plays the hunchback Igor, looks forward to most come opening night.

“This year, the musical has everything,” he said. “Last year was a Disney show, but this year there's tapping, huge dance numbers and a lot, I mean a lot, of comedy.”

Along with Stefan and Jendrzejewski, roughly 70 students have parts in the play, work behind the curtain or are members of the stage crew.

“The set this year is very extensive and there are by far the most scenes we have ever had to prepare for,” said Kala Williams, stage director. “It's been a challenge, but has also been really good for our creative juices.”

Lacy Brooks, a 2003 graduate of Penn Hills, returns to her alma mater stage each spring as the lead makeup and effects person, one of four people in her graduating class who are involved in “Young Frankenstein.”

“Stage effects are their own monster, pun intended,” she said. “Everything has to be quiet, lightweight and strong all at the same time. Pulling that off is what I like to do.”

As students put the final touches on Frankenstein's laboratory, Jendrzejewski stood center stage at a recent rehearsal and anticipated the curtain opening for the first time.

“I'm looking forward to hearing the laughs and seeing this all come together,” Jendrzejewski said. “We have put more than 300 hours into this musical and its just so worth it and so much fun.”

Christine Manganas is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.