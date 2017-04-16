Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills police, others join forces to promote bicycle safety
Samson X Horne | Sunday, April 16, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

Penn Hills police have teamed with the Kiwanis Club and a bike shop in Monroeville to put on a bike safety program for grade school children.

The event is at the Penn Hills YMCA.

“It's a great idea,” said Don Sanker, president of the Penn Hills Kiwanis Club. “It's beneficial for kids to understand what safety is and why it's important.”

After a presentation from Penn Hills Detective Bill Trogler, kids will have the chance to ride around an obstacle course. Pro Bikes employees will be on hand to inspect bikes to make sure they are safe to ride.

Penn Hills police Chief Howard Burton said the inspections add value to the event.

“The inspections are good for the parents, so they can make sure their bicycles are in working order,” Burton said.

The chief also said that late April is a good time to have a bike safety program.

“We wanted to get the program out to kids early, because school's going to be out and they are about to start riding,” he said.

The Kiwanis Club passed out 1,500 fliers around the school district for children to take home — mostly for elementary students.

“We wanted to target those who would benefit most and respond to what they'll learn,” Sanker said.

The club will give away four booster car seats, and two bikes will be awarded at a raffle.

Penn Hills EMS will be in attendance and the municipality's new ambulance will be on display. Medics will provide a car seat tutorial to show parents how to properly install the carriers.

Sanker said the presence of local emergency workers shows the community's desire to “provide as much safety as we can for the young kids.”

He said organizations are hoping that the experience will prevent tragedies.

“On the road, they need to understand safety. We don't want any tragedies — especially on bikes,” Sanker said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.