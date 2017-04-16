Penn Hills police, others join forces to promote bicycle safety

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

If you go

Penn Hills police have teamed with the Kiwanis Club and a bike shop in Monroeville to put on a bike safety program for grade school children.

The event is at the Penn Hills YMCA.

“It's a great idea,” said Don Sanker, president of the Penn Hills Kiwanis Club. “It's beneficial for kids to understand what safety is and why it's important.”

After a presentation from Penn Hills Detective Bill Trogler, kids will have the chance to ride around an obstacle course. Pro Bikes employees will be on hand to inspect bikes to make sure they are safe to ride.

Penn Hills police Chief Howard Burton said the inspections add value to the event.

“The inspections are good for the parents, so they can make sure their bicycles are in working order,” Burton said.

The chief also said that late April is a good time to have a bike safety program.

“We wanted to get the program out to kids early, because school's going to be out and they are about to start riding,” he said.

The Kiwanis Club passed out 1,500 fliers around the school district for children to take home — mostly for elementary students.

“We wanted to target those who would benefit most and respond to what they'll learn,” Sanker said.

The club will give away four booster car seats, and two bikes will be awarded at a raffle.

Penn Hills EMS will be in attendance and the municipality's new ambulance will be on display. Medics will provide a car seat tutorial to show parents how to properly install the carriers.

Sanker said the presence of local emergency workers shows the community's desire to “provide as much safety as we can for the young kids.”

He said organizations are hoping that the experience will prevent tragedies.

“On the road, they need to understand safety. We don't want any tragedies — especially on bikes,” Sanker said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.