Penn Hills

GetGo revives plan to sell beer, wine in Penn Hills
Samson X Horne | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 12:33 p.m.
Samson X Horne | Tribune-Review
A bright orange placard on the door of the GetGo on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills alerts customers that the store owner has applied to the state Liquor Control Board for a license to sell beer and wine.

Giant Eagle is making a second try at getting a liquor license to sell beer and wine at its GetGo convenience store at Frankstown and Coal Hollow roads in Penn Hills.

The company withdrew a request to transfer a liquor license to the store earlier this year when some Penn Hills council members said they had concerns about the GetGo's proximity to a nearby church and said that beer sales could lead to increased crime in the area. That transfer request was for a license at a former business in North Versailles.

The most recent request is to transfer a license from the former Vincent's Pizza Park on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills. Since the license is being transferred within the same municipality, Giant Eagle does not have to seek approval from the council before proceeding, said Shawn Kelly, spokesman for the state Liquor Control Board.

“Approaching council is only required when the transfer is from a different municipality into a municipality that is over quota,” Kelly said.

Council has until May 4 to file a petition with the LCB if it wants to try and stop the sale of the liquor license from going through, Kelly said. Penn Hills Mayor Sara Kuhn said she would talk with the municipality's solicitor about how to proceed.

Hebron United Presbyterian Church on Frankstown Road could also file a protest—prompting a hearing with the LCB — based on state guidelines that alcohol should not be sold within 300 feet of a church, Kelly said. Church officials would not comment about license transfer.

Giant Eagle officials have said the company plans to invest $300,000 for improvements to the Penn Hills store — adding food service and a cafe with 30 seats — once it has a liquor license in place.

Giant Eagle spokesman Dick Roberts said the decision to move into Penn Hills comes as a result of an “overwhelmingly positive” response from customers after changes in state law allowed the company to start selling beer and wine at 19 GetGos in the region.

“We have recently acquired an existing Penn Hills liquor license and hope to introduce the offering in the coming months,” Roberts said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

