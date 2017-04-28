3 Democrats battle for 2 Penn Hills council seats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Political experience: One year as councilwoman; six years as vice chair of Penn Hills Democratic Committee

A newcomer will try to oust one of two incumbents seeking re-election in the Democratic primary for a four-year seat on Penn Hills council.

John Petrucci is facing longtime Councilman J-Lavon Kincaid Sr. and Councilwoman Catherine Sapp, who was appointed last year. No Republicans are seeking nominations for the posts.

Retired policeman Petrucci, 56, whose career included stints with the North Braddock Police Department, state Attorney General's Office and Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, said he's running for council to become a watchdog against municipal overspending and increased taxes.

He promises to make a difference by thinking creatively to reduce the 5.444-mill property tax rate in the municipality.

“It's not going to be easy or fast, but (change) will come,” Petrucci said. “We must be proactive instead of reactive.”

The lifelong Penn Hills resident said he will seek new businesses, institute a tax abatement program for them, and work to fill vacant properties.

“With more housing and businesses, our tax base will increase, and many of our financial problems will subside,” Petrucci said.

Petrucci said local government should align with the times and provide business and services that would attract young people and keep the community vibrant.

“I remember what this community was like,” said Petrucci. “Our leadership should be more aggressive. We had 50,000 people living here and a shopping center that was jumping. It's gone by the wayside.”

Sapp, 51, is looking to win her first election in the primary.

“I've learned a lot in one year about how municipal government works,” Sapp said.

She is looking forward to “embellishing” deteriorating neighborhoods. She said she wants to work with anti-litter groups and garden clubs and rid the municipality of vacant homes through renovation or demolition.

“I'm a resident at the heart of the community and the community is in my heart,” Sapp said.

Sapp said the beautification process will help growth in Penn Hills.

“If we embellish our community, it will be easy to solicit businesses and families to come here,” she said.

Sapp, an ordained minister, also said her focal point will be ensuring that the budget is maintained to keep the Penn Hills finances at a surplus.

She said her experience as a business owner helped her contribute to constructing the municipal budget, and that serving in church leadership positions and foreign missions have given her the skills to continue to be an asset to council.

Kincaid, 74, also an ordained minister, is running for his fourth elected term. He was appointed to the seat in 2004 and has won re-election since.

Similar to his work in the ministry, being on council gives him the opportunity to serve people, he said.

“I don't have a passion for politics, but rather have a passion for service and helping and empowering people,” Kincaid said.

Kincaid wants to focus his next term on reducing crime and keeping homes in the community affordable. He said the homes in Penn Hills are affordable when compared to those of similar quality in other communities, but high taxes are an impediment.

“I've been focused on keeping the tax rate down, and we haven't increased the rate in five years,” he said.

Kincaid said he is focused on continued economic growth and development and will work to find inventive ways to attract businesses to the community.

“I know it's tricky with Monroeville down the street, but we have to get people to spend money in Penn Hills,” he said.

