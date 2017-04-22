Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills 'Chain of Survival' honored for saving man's life

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 12:06 a.m.
Samson Horne | Tribune-Review
Pictured from left: Officer Geoffrey Agreen, Officer Joshua Martinelli and EMS paramedics Lorenzo Garino and Augustine Zampitella. They were honored for saving a man who had a heart attack at his home in Penn Hills.
Samson Horne | Tribune-Review
Penn Hills EMS paramedics Devin Cummings and Bret London with Vincent Hogan, the man they were honored for saving after he had a heart attack at his home in January.

Updated 2 hours ago

Several Penn Hills police officers and emergency responders were recognized at April's council meeting for their efforts in successfully saving a resident after he went into cardiac arrest in January.

Vincent Hogan, 65, of Nash Avenue fell after getting off of his couch during an NFL playoff game. His family began CPR. Moments later, Penn Hills EMS arrived, shocking him with a defibrillator and taking him to UPMC East in Monroeville. Once in the emergency department, it was discovered that Hogan would need bypass surgery.

Hogan is home and doing well with rehab. Council awarded all parties involved, known as the “Chain of Survival,” with a certificate of recognition from the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Association, a certificate from Mayor Sara Kuhn, and a pin from Penn Hills EMS that says: “Penn Hills Above & Beyond.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.