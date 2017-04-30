With 4 incumbents not seeking re-election to Penn Hills School Board, 5 candidates jump in

Note: Peters did not respond to requests for inclusion in this report.

Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for the 32nd District seat in the state House in 2014

Five candidates in the Democratic primary are battling for four nominations for seats on the Penn Hills School Board.

Three of the candidates — former board members Evelyn Herbert and Alan Peters, and newcomer Michael Tauro — cross-filed and will be on the Republican ballot in the November election. Yusef Thompson and Kristopher Wiegand are running only for the Democratic nomination for the four-year seats.

District finances, a desire for new leadership and restoration of academic excellence are the main reasons candidates cited for running in the May 16 primary.

The district is more than $170 million in debt — largely due to the construction of the high school and elementary school. The Allegheny County district attorney and state attorney general are investigating the district for misuse of taxpayer funds and other criminal activity.

All four incumbent school directors whose terms expire this year are not seeking re-election. They are Jennifer Burgess-Johnson, Pauline Calabrese, Robert Hudak and Donielle Owen.

Tauro said he got involved in politics to bring “common sense” to the district, and hopes the investigations bring some justice.

“They should be held accountable for this squandering of money,” said Tauro. “I felt that there needs to be some common sense people to run for the school board positions. Hopefully, through other avenues, like trying to attract new businesses into the area, which would help the tax base ... we'll be able to get out of this debacle that we're in of owing all this money.”

Wiegand said he hopes to make the district better for his children and other students.

“I have two daughters that are currently enrolled in the district,” he said. “I feel like our district could use some new blood, some new ideas and perhaps new direction. We're going bankrupt. We've had a series of mismanagement. The taxpayers are being saddled with this major tax increase. We need to come up with a better solution. We need to bring back some accountability and transparency in respect to the finances of the district.”

Tauro said he's running as an advocate for the community.

“I'm running for all the citizens of Penn Hills, not just the Republicans, not just the Democrats,” said Tauro. “I want to be a representative for everyone and all our best interests. I'm concerned about the community.”

Herbert was on the board from 2000 to 2004. She said she is not afraid to tackle the financial challenges of the district, and sees this election as an opportunity to improve relations between the district and the community.

“I am still a Penn Hills taxpaying citizen and care about my community,” she said. “I would improve the district by having more transparency, accountability and integrity.”

Thompson wants to incorporate after school programs and other initiatives to bolster student academic success.

“In order for some good change to happen in the district you can't be on the sidelines talking stuff,” Thompson said. “You have to jump in. My platform is trying to return Penn Hills to academic excellence.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.