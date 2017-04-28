Verona councilman challenges mayor in Democratic primary; incumbent touts 'revitalization'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Employment: Owner of Ricupero's Auto Detailing; works at Ricupero's Landscaping and Construction, which is owned by his son

Verona Councilman Patrick McCarthy will try to unseat Mayor David Ricupero at the Democratic primary on May 16.

Ricupero has served on council since 1991 and as mayor since 2010.

“I was born and raised in this town. I want to see it continue to grow and expand,” said Ricupero, 60. “A lot more young people are moving in and trying to get businesses in. Residences have gone through a revitalization.”

Ricupero also serves on the chamber of commerce board of directors, helps organize the borough's annual car cruise, and was instrumental in developing Verona's streetscape project and restoration of the cannon and war memorial a year ago.

“It takes a group of people to get it done,” Ricupero said. “We all did it. Somebody needs to plant a seed and everybody water it. Hopefully, people will respect what I've done for this town as mayor and councilman.”

McCarthy, 66, has served as councilman and police committee chairman since 2009.

“As a retired law enforcement officer, I feel I can do some things for the police department as mayor,” McCarthy said. “There is cohesion there. I think I can do a little bit more. I have no ill will against Mayor Ricupero. I think he's a good man. I think it's just time for a little bit of change.”

McCarthy is a former drug agent in the state Attorney General's Office.

He also is one of three Democrats seeking the party's nomination for four council seats, so will likely remain on the board if he doesn't win the four-year mayoral race. Christopher Adams is the only person running in the Republican primary for mayor. No Republican candidates filed to run for council seats.

Ricupero and McCarthy have slightly different views in at least one area: police coverage in the borough. The department has five part-time and three full-time officers, including the chief. Ricupero would like to see the force beefed up.

“With today's society, every department should have two men on each shift,” Ricupero said. “I need more men on the street. I want to do more walking and talking on every shift.”

McCarthy is more cautious about hiring officers because of the cost.

“It would be nice to be able to hire more full-time officers, but it's tough in this day and age to hire full-time with benefits,” said McCarthy. “I will look at it realistically. If we can get one more full-time officer without raising taxes ... down the road, yes, I would (hire one).”

