Penn Hills school board member resigns, faces possession charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Penn Hills School Board member awaiting a preliminary hearing next month on possession charges has resigned, according to his mother — Penn Hills Mayor Sara Kuhn.

Donald Kuhn Jr., 56, turned in a letter of resignation on Friday, she said.

“It was for health reasons,” the mayor said. “It has nothing to do with (the charges).”

Kuhn Jr. could not be reached for comment. Messages left for other school board members and Superintendent Nancy Hines also were not immediately returned.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Department on April 12 charged Kuhn Jr. with five misdemeanor counts of prohibited acts, including three for possession. The incident occurred on March 23, according to online court documents.

Kuhn Jr. was originally brought before Common Pleas Judge Jill Rangos on Mar. 23 after the judge issued an arrest warrant when he failed to appear at a hearing after being subpoenaed to give testimony.

Court records did not identify the drug Kuhn Jr. possessed. The sheriff's department did not return messages left Saturday.

At a March 27 school board meeting, Kuhn Jr. addressed parents, teachers and fellow board members, assuring them that he had done nothing wrong and had no further charges pending against him.

“I was not arrested,” he said at the meeting and added that Rangos had “lifted the contempt charge” filed against him for failing to respond to a court subpoena.

A preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charges is scheduled May 31 before District Judge Blaise P. Larotonda.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.