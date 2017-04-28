Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Shady Side Academy student wins scholarship, trip to Princeton for work on race relations

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 28, 2017, 11:35 p.m.
Submitted
Caroline Benec of Penn Hills

Updated 31 minutes ago

Shady Side Academy senior Caroline Benec of Penn Hills is the regional winner of the Princeton Prize in Race Relations, awarded by the Princeton Alumni Association of Western Pennsylvania.

Benec received $1,000 and an all-expenses-paid weekend trip to a national symposium on race at Princeton University.

The Prince­ton Prize in Race Relations recognizes high school students who have had a significant positive effect on race relations in their schools or communities through their volunteer efforts.

Benec has been a member of the Senior School Diversity Leadership Council for two years, helping to deliver a series of presentations on cultural identity, effective ways to communicate about race and recognizing the impact of language and seemingly harmless jokes. She also created and taught a lesson plan to three sophomore health classes on white privilege.

She contributed to institutional change by voicing the leadership council's desire for the academy to establish an administrative position for diversity and inclusion, meeting with the senior school head and speaking at a meeting of the Board of Trustees' Community Life Committee. Due in part to her advocacy, the board approved the creation of a director of equity, inclusion and community relations for 2017-2018.

“I am so thrilled and very humbled to receive this recognition,” Benec said in a release. “I believe that I have contributed to long-term, sustainable change that will trickle down to the everyday interactions and culture of the student body.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.