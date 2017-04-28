Shady Side Academy student wins scholarship, trip to Princeton for work on race relations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shady Side Academy senior Caroline Benec of Penn Hills is the regional winner of the Princeton Prize in Race Relations, awarded by the Princeton Alumni Association of Western Pennsylvania.

Benec received $1,000 and an all-expenses-paid weekend trip to a national symposium on race at Princeton University.

The Prince­ton Prize in Race Relations recognizes high school students who have had a significant positive effect on race relations in their schools or communities through their volunteer efforts.

Benec has been a member of the Senior School Diversity Leadership Council for two years, helping to deliver a series of presentations on cultural identity, effective ways to communicate about race and recognizing the impact of language and seemingly harmless jokes. She also created and taught a lesson plan to three sophomore health classes on white privilege.

She contributed to institutional change by voicing the leadership council's desire for the academy to establish an administrative position for diversity and inclusion, meeting with the senior school head and speaking at a meeting of the Board of Trustees' Community Life Committee. Due in part to her advocacy, the board approved the creation of a director of equity, inclusion and community relations for 2017-2018.

“I am so thrilled and very humbled to receive this recognition,” Benec said in a release. “I believe that I have contributed to long-term, sustainable change that will trickle down to the everyday interactions and culture of the student body.”