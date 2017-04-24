Charges allege heroin, cocaine residue found in pockets of Penn Hills school board member

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Drug charges filed against Penn Hills school board Director Donald Kuhn Jr. allege he was carrying packages containing heroin and cocaine residue when he was taken into custody by Allegheny County sheriff's deputies last month.

The sheriff's office filed five counts of possession against Kuhn, 56, who resigned from the board on Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy found:

• Three blue stamp bags marked “Fire” in Kuhn's wallet. The bags allegedly contained heroin residue.

• Four folded pieces of paper containing suspected cocaine residue.

• A single pill of Vicodin, a prescription painkiller.

• A cut drinking straw and bullet vial, both containing alleged cocaine residue.

All of the items were in the pockets of Kuhn's jeans, the complaint states.

Deputies picked up Kuhn on March 23 at Linton Middle School on a bench warrant issued by county Judge Jill Rangos, who apparently is overseeing the grand jury investigation into the Penn Hills School District's finances. Kuhn said April 5 the warrant was for failing to appear at a hearing before Rangos.

Kuhn was taken to the Dormont Municipal Building, where the county has held grand jury sessions in the past, and was searched. Rangos subsequently lifted the warrant.

The charges – all misdemeanors – were filed April 12 before Mt. Lebanon District Judge Blaise Larotonda, who released Kuhn on his own recognizance. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31 before Larotonda.

Telephone messages left for Kuhn on Saturday and Monday have not been returned.

Kuhn's mother, Penn Hills Mayor Sara Kuhn, said her son's resignation is due to health problems and is unrelated to the criminal charges.

At a March 27 school board meeting, Kuhn Jr. gave assurances no charges were pending against him.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.