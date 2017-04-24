Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Charges allege heroin, cocaine residue found in pockets of Penn Hills school board member

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 24, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
Natasha Lindstrom | Tribune-Review
School board member Donald Kuhn (second from left) reads a prepared statement about the warrant that was issued for him when he missed a court date in which he was subpoenaed to testify.

Updated 10 minutes ago

Drug charges filed against Penn Hills school board Director Donald Kuhn Jr. allege he was carrying packages containing heroin and cocaine residue when he was taken into custody by Allegheny County sheriff's deputies last month.

The sheriff's office filed five counts of possession against Kuhn, 56, who resigned from the board on Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy found:

• Three blue stamp bags marked “Fire” in Kuhn's wallet. The bags allegedly contained heroin residue.

• Four folded pieces of paper containing suspected cocaine residue.

• A single pill of Vicodin, a prescription painkiller.

• A cut drinking straw and bullet vial, both containing alleged cocaine residue.

All of the items were in the pockets of Kuhn's jeans, the complaint states.

Deputies picked up Kuhn on March 23 at Linton Middle School on a bench warrant issued by county Judge Jill Rangos, who apparently is overseeing the grand jury investigation into the Penn Hills School District's finances. Kuhn said April 5 the warrant was for failing to appear at a hearing before Rangos.

Kuhn was taken to the Dormont Municipal Building, where the county has held grand jury sessions in the past, and was searched. Rangos subsequently lifted the warrant.

The charges – all misdemeanors – were filed April 12 before Mt. Lebanon District Judge Blaise Larotonda, who released Kuhn on his own recognizance. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31 before Larotonda.

Telephone messages left for Kuhn on Saturday and Monday have not been returned.

Kuhn's mother, Penn Hills Mayor Sara Kuhn, said her son's resignation is due to health problems and is unrelated to the criminal charges.

At a March 27 school board meeting, Kuhn Jr. gave assurances no charges were pending against him.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325 or shorne@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.