Conversations – not speeches – at Penn Hills meet-and-greet with primary eletion candidates

Several dozen Penn Hills residents took the opportunity to speak face to face with local candidates in the upcoming primary election at a meet-and-greet Tuesday.

The event, held at the Blackridge Civic Association on Beulah Road in Churchill was geared toward giving voters a chance to have interactive conversations with candidates in an informal setting, said Dirk Page, association president.

“This is our first time doing this,” Page said. “We wanted to give people the opportunity to meet candidates in a casual forum where they can go at their own pace.

As a concerned citizen, Crescent Hills resident George Vurich, 77, said attended the event to “gain familiarity” with those seeking office.

“I should get to know the character about (candidates) before I cast my vote,” Vurich said. “I'm interested in their backgrounds to see how they can offer positive solutions to help us.”

The former Penn Hills High School teacher said his big concerns are increased school taxes, rising sewage rates and empty storefronts.

“Us senior citizens are living on fixed income and it's difficult,” he said.

Tori DeJohn, 32, of Shannon Road, has lived in Penn Hills for eight years; she'll be voting in a local election for the first time on May 16.

DeJohn said she became interested in Penn Hills politics when her 16-month-old daughter was born.

“Before, we were never really home, we were out and about. Now we stay home a lot more, so I'd like to get involved in making home a better place,” DeJohn said.

She said she was disappointed after attending a recent Penn Hills Council meeting, where members lamented being overlooked for county funding.

“I thought that was their job – to make sure that wouldn't happen. I'd like to have council members who are proactive instead of reactive,” DeJohn said.

Stephen Jurman, 66, has been living in the Penn Hills section of the Blackridge community for 30 years.

He was interested in hearing how school board candidates plan to improve the district.

Jurman, an attorney, was most concerned with students' lower test scores and the schools declining rank among districts statewide.

“Some of (the candidates) had good ideas and they have enthusiasm,” he said, adding that he was surprised that candidates he spoke to didn't consider violence in district schools was a major issue.

“They kind of thought it was overblown,” he said.

Jurman also said he expects council to put forth more efforts to develop the municipality's tax base and work toward beautifying Rodi Road, a major business strip.

“Many municipalities are active in setting appearance standards for their business district,” Jurman said. “I'd like to see that in Penn Hills. It seems like inactivity has been grandfathered in.”

Joe Modaffari, 75, of Jamestown Place, said he'd have like to have seen more people at the event.

“It could help with voter education,” he said. “People just don't know how to vote.”

Modaffari said meet-n-greets before the primary are helpful because they give voters a chance to learn about the candidates before any votes are case. People can find out who is likely to fight for the issues they're interested in before the primary narrows the choices in the general election.

Vurich said many people just vote for their party without learning about a candidate's stance.

“In Penn Hills, too many people vote straight,” Vurich said.

