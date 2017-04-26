Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Conversations – not speeches – at Penn Hills meet-and-greet with primary eletion candidates
Samson X Horne | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
Penn Hills School Board candidate Kristopher Wiegand (left) speaks with Joe Modaffari and Tori DeJohn at a 'Meet the Candidates' event on April 25, 2017.
Chuck Taylor of Oakland (left) speaks with Adeshewa Metzger, a Democratic candidate for Penn Hills Council in the May primary election at a 'Meet the Candidates' night on April 25, 2017.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Several dozen Penn Hills residents took the opportunity to speak face to face with local candidates in the upcoming primary election at a meet-and-greet Tuesday.

The event, held at the Blackridge Civic Association on Beulah Road in Churchill was geared toward giving voters a chance to have interactive conversations with candidates in an informal setting, said Dirk Page, association president.

“This is our first time doing this,” Page said. “We wanted to give people the opportunity to meet candidates in a casual forum where they can go at their own pace.

As a concerned citizen, Crescent Hills resident George Vurich, 77, said attended the event to “gain familiarity” with those seeking office.

“I should get to know the character about (candidates) before I cast my vote,” Vurich said. “I'm interested in their backgrounds to see how they can offer positive solutions to help us.”

The former Penn Hills High School teacher said his big concerns are increased school taxes, rising sewage rates and empty storefronts.

“Us senior citizens are living on fixed income and it's difficult,” he said.

Tori DeJohn, 32, of Shannon Road, has lived in Penn Hills for eight years; she'll be voting in a local election for the first time on May 16.

DeJohn said she became interested in Penn Hills politics when her 16-month-old daughter was born.

“Before, we were never really home, we were out and about. Now we stay home a lot more, so I'd like to get involved in making home a better place,” DeJohn said.

She said she was disappointed after attending a recent Penn Hills Council meeting, where members lamented being overlooked for county funding.

“I thought that was their job – to make sure that wouldn't happen. I'd like to have council members who are proactive instead of reactive,” DeJohn said.

Stephen Jurman, 66, has been living in the Penn Hills section of the Blackridge community for 30 years.

He was interested in hearing how school board candidates plan to improve the district.

Jurman, an attorney, was most concerned with students' lower test scores and the schools declining rank among districts statewide.

“Some of (the candidates) had good ideas and they have enthusiasm,” he said, adding that he was surprised that candidates he spoke to didn't consider violence in district schools was a major issue.

“They kind of thought it was overblown,” he said.

Jurman also said he expects council to put forth more efforts to develop the municipality's tax base and work toward beautifying Rodi Road, a major business strip.

“Many municipalities are active in setting appearance standards for their business district,” Jurman said. “I'd like to see that in Penn Hills. It seems like inactivity has been grandfathered in.”

Joe Modaffari, 75, of Jamestown Place, said he'd have like to have seen more people at the event.

“It could help with voter education,” he said. “People just don't know how to vote.”

Modaffari said meet-n-greets before the primary are helpful because they give voters a chance to learn about the candidates before any votes are case. People can find out who is likely to fight for the issues they're interested in before the primary narrows the choices in the general election.

Vurich said many people just vote for their party without learning about a candidate's stance.

“In Penn Hills, too many people vote straight,” Vurich said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325, shorne@tribweb.com or via Twitter @spinal_tapp.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.