No, wait — Penn Hills School Board did acknowledge its audit

If you thought the Penn Hills School Board voted to reject a less than flattering independent audit of its embattled district on Monday, you'd be in good company.

The business manager and a solicitor who was filling in at the meeting each responded to questions about how not accepting receipt of the audit by CPA Mark Turnley would impact the district following the vote.

Superintendent Nancy Hines said the board would have to review the action and likely consider it again later.

And acting Secretary Dominique Ansani reported to media that the vote to accept the audit had failed. She identified the four board members who voted against the measure.

Turns out everyone was confused. And wrong.

The district said so in emails it sent out to the media this week: “I know there was confusion about how that vote went down. And, while I understand that, we want to make sure that the correct information gets out to the public,” said district spokeswoman Teresita K. Kolenchak.

The new vote released by the district was 4-3 in favor of acknowledging the audit.

The “confused” vote that turned the tables was cast by Denise Graham-Shealey, whose “yes” was counted as a “no” at the meeting.

“I did vote to accept it and send it to Harrisburg like we were supposed to,” Graham-Shealey said.

Hines on Thursday night released a statement via Kolenchak saying several factors were involved.

Some that night thought that at least five votes were required, rather than four.

Hines said she “spent several hours the next morning” with the board secretary comparing their notes, reviewing the audio recording of the meeting and consulting with three of the board's solicitors.

Spanning less than 90 minutes, the meeting was one of the shortest in recent months for the cash-strapped school district, which also is embroiled in an investigation of its finances by the Allegheny County district attorney and state attorney general.

The board quickly advanced one motion after another, at times several agenda items grouped into a single vote.

At one point during the meeting, an audience member called out to say that only one of the board member's microphones was working and people were having a hard time hearing what was happening. The district records its meetings on video, but officials said they were not able to provide the footage on Thursday.

“I can't speak for anyone else, but I do know that there did appear to be confusion on the tally,” board member Pauline Calabrese said Thursday.

Calabrese, President Erin Vecchio and board member Jennifer Burgess-Johnson voted against accepting the audit.

Burgess-Johnson said her vote was “a rejection of incomplete paperwork, lack of transparency and failure to correct this after it was revealed what was missing last month.”

The district put up a post on its website clarifying the vote and providing a link to the final version of the 2015-16 audit. It does not appear to include any significant changes from the draft audit released last month .

The 57-page audit described the district as confronting an “avoidable” financial burden that is “far and above what most districts are facing.”

In several cases, the district was unable to provide Turnley with the documentation he requested, such as records about how it spent money on school lunches and low-income students. The auditor warned the spotty record-keeping may put the district at risk of losing state and federal funding.

“The final draft of the audit is still missing these reports from the business office and is still, in my opinion, an incomplete audit,” Burgess-Johnson said.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.