Dogs lend an ear to young readers at Penn Hills Library

• The next Tail Waggin' Tutors at the Shaler North Hills Library will be from 10 a.m. to noon May 27. Call 412-486-0211 for more information; the library is at 1822 Mt. Royal Blvd.

• The next Finnegan and Friends visit to the Penn Hills Library will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3. Register at the library or by calling 412-795-3507, ext. 115. The library is at 1037 Stotler Road. Programs typically are held once a month for two hours.

Dogs are said to be man's best friend, but they also can be a child's best reading partner.

Such is the case for families involved in Finnegan and Friends at the Penn Hills Library, a program presented by resident Christy Warner.

Warner and her certified therapy dog, Finnegan, an 11-year-old cocker spaniel, visit the library monthly.

They often are accompanied by Lynn Dedousis of Penn Hills and her American Eskimo therapy dog, Zoe, and White Oak resident Anna Parkinson and her two therapy corgis, Rudy and Penny.

The dogs take part in story times on various days with children ages 3 and older.

“Most of them love it,” Warner said of the children. “Some are apprehensive because there are dogs in the library. Some get so excited to see the dogs. They come running over. It's something exciting rather than just coming to a library to read, but it encourages them to read while they're there.

“The parents like it too. You get to know these people. It's like a community-building thing.”

Children's librarian Mary Ann Zeak said the program benefits the library's younger patrons, and studies have shown that some children avoid reading aloud because of fear of criticism.

“The dogs have never uttered a critical comment to any of our readers,” Zeak said. “It's very non-confrontational and very accepting of them. It helps the kids to enjoy reading to somebody other than their parents. Sometimes, they just really like the dogs.”

Warner said she started the volunteer program seven years ago on a whim after Finnegan went through obedience school at Slash 'N Dash K9 Sports in Plum.

“I started training my dog in normal obedience training and had no aspirations of therapy work,” Warner said. “The school that I took him to offered therapy dog testing. I just wanted to see if the work I was doing paid off, and it was working.”

Warner launched Finnegan and Friends six years ago at Shaler North Hills Library before bringing it to Penn Hills.

Shaler children's librarian Pennie Cadwallader said the storytime name changed to Tail Waggin' Tutors, but its positive impact has not changed.

“(The dogs) are all very calm and gentle, and the children enjoy very much being able to come and sit and read to them,” said Cadwallader, a former teacher at Greater Works Academy, now Greater Works Christian School in Monroeville.

“It's a very nice nonthreatening activity. It kind of takes the pressure off the children. They know that they're reading to a dog, and it's very sweet to watch them read. It's always very well attended and the kids look forward to it and the adults as well.”

Monroeville resident David Kirk and his daughter, Riley, were among the first families to join.

Kirk said Riley was just 5 years old when she started reading out loud with Finnegan. She would raise his ear and only read to him for awhile.

“She was a great reader, but she was shy so she didn't want any of the grown-ups to hear when she was reading,” Kirk said. “It was great to see her being comfortable to sit and read to the dogs. With her being young, it definitely helped build the confidence at reading in public. Hey, how often do you get to read to a dog?”

Kirk said Riley is now 12 and has no problem reading aloud because of the program.

“Christy and the other people there are great with the kids,” Kirk said. “They take time to make sure the kids are welcome. They encourage them to read. It's not just the dogs that are the stars of the show.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.