Penn Hills

Counter move: Penn Hills church files protest to alcohol sales at Frankstown Road GetGo
Samson X Horne | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 10:54 a.m.
Samson X Horne | Tribune-Review
A bright orange placard on the door of the GetGo on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills alerts customers that the store owner has applied to the state Liquor Control Board for a license to sell beer and wine.

The Penn Hills church located across the street from a GetGo wanting to sell beer and wine has filed a protest with the state Liquor Control Board.

The Hebron United Presbyterian Church at 10460 Frankstown Road filed a protest Wednesday with the LCB, citing safety concerns about increased traffic at an “already dangerous” five-way intersection and a lack of available parking spaces at the convenience store, said the Rev. Douglas A. Rehberg, pastor of the church.

“Unlike (the GetGo in) Verona, there isn't room for additional parking. We're concerned about loitering, litter and pedestrian harm,” Rehberg said.

The church owns a parking lot used for special events and the children's ministry directly across the street from GetGo at 10525 Frankstown. Rehberg said the church believes the property is within a 300-foot threshold that gives them a right to file a protest. If the LCB upholds the protest, it could thwart the sale of alcohol at the location.

The church itself is several hundred feet west of the store.

Rehberg said that Hebron has nothing against Giant Eagle, which owns the GetGo chain, and no issue with alcohol sales at gas stations.

“I think they've been a good neighbor … We have no ax to grind. But we're the only entity within 300 feet and feel an obligation to get answers for the community and concessions from Giant Eagle about how they will keep the community safe. We have lots of question,” the reverend said, adding he'd spoken with several members of Penn Hills council about the church's concerns.

Giant Eagle spokesman Dick Roberts said Thursday morning he was unaware of the church's LCB filing. He said the company would have a statement later today.

By filing the protest Wednesday, the church just made the 30-day time period to file since GetGo placed the bright orange placards on the front door of their facility on April 4.

Sean Kelly, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania LCB, confirmed Wednesday the board has received the protest and an investigation is “in progress.”

He said the board will review the protest to determine if it is acceptable – visit the site to measure the distance from the closest corner of GetGo's store to the church parking lot.

“If it is (within 300 feet), there would be a hearing in the Pittsburgh area. The hearing examiner would hear testimony from both sides,” Kelly said.

He declined to estimate how long the process could take.

“Each case is unique. There's no set-time table,” he said.

Samson X Horne is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at 412-871-2325, shorne@tribweb.com or via Twitter @spinal_tapp.

