Penn Hills taps ex-cop Sens to fill Kuhn's school board seat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills school directors chose George Sens to replace former school director Don Kuhn Jr., who resigned last month after being arrested on drug charges.

The school board appointed him by a 5-2 vote at a special meeting on Monday.

Board President Erin Vecchio and members Jennifer Burgess-Johnson, Pauline Calabrese, Robert Hudak and Catherine Mowry voted in favor. Board members Marlon Ferguson and Donielle Owen dissented.

Board Vice President Denise Graham-Shealey was absent.

Sens was selected from three candidates.

“George is the best candidate because he knows the school district,” Vecchio said. “He's the most honorable man I've ever met in my life besides my husband.”

Sens, 67, is head of district security and supervisor at OSA Global Security Services in New Castle.

He also served as a Penn Hills cop for nearly 30 years.

He worked in the district via OSA for the past six years, and in the Penn Hills Police Department from 1975 through 2003.

“I was put in this position due to unfortunate circumstances when Mr. Kuhn had resigned,” Sens said. “I think I can do a good job contrary to what some of the people think. He is innocent until proven otherwise, and I would like to continue the work that he did prior to this incident happening.”

Allegheny County sheriff's deputies allege Kuhn was carrying packages containing heroin and cocaine residue when he was taken into custody March 23 at Linton Middle School on a bench warrant.

Kuhn, 56, failed to appear at a hearing before county Judge Jill Rangos regarding a grand jury investigation into the school district's finances.

He is charged with three counts of possession of controlled substances and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges – all misdemeanors – were filed April 12 before Mt. Lebanon District Judge Blaise Larotonda, who released Kuhn on his own recognizance. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31.

Sens' appointment did not come without challenges from residents.

Jane Marra and Meryl Thomas said there is a conflict of interest because Sens' daughter is a teacher in the district and his wife, Jan, is a food service employee in the district.

Marra also noted public comment did not take place until after the board voted to appoint Sens.

Thomas, president of Penn Hills Council of PTAs, said the district is under a microscope and “needs to look at everything 300 percent, not just a glance.”

“We should be looking at someone who does not have the direct connections that he has,” Thomas said. “That is not a good thing in the case we're in right now.”

Sens said his relatives' employment will not be a conflict.

“I wouldn't vote for any contracts that involve food service or the teachers. I doubt anything else would institute a conflict of interest,” Sens said.

Jan Sens defended the board's selection of her husband.

“Nobody has a right to question, as far as I'm concerned, what he can do until you give him a chance,” she said.

The board accepted Kuhn's resignation April 24. His term expires at the end of 2019.

A two-year term will be on the November ballot. Allegheny County Elections Division officials said the resignation was too late for the seat to be added to the May 16 primary ballot.

School directors had 30 days to fill the vacancy. Letters of interest were accepted through Friday.

Vecchio said the district has pressing business a full board needs address and could not wait 30 days.

“We have a budget coming up. We have contracts that we have to fulfill. That's why we did this quick,” Vecchio said.

Resident Robert Marra, 61, husband of Jane Marra, applied for Kuhn's seat. The vice president of technology for Almatis B.V. and Massachusetts Institute of Technology doctorate grad said the board did not spend enough time reviewing the candidates.

“I think I could have added a lot of valuable insight into what is needed for this school district in the situation that (it's) in,” Marra said. “I have nothing bad to say about Mr. Sens and what his qualifications are. I sent a resume to you (the board). I'm not sure you really looked at it or really concerned with what contributions I could have made to this. I think it's another example of the governance of what this school board does and how it has put us into a position that is almost unrecoverable.”

The district is more than $170 million in debt — largely due to the construction of the high school and elementary school. The Allegheny County district attorney and state attorney general are investigating the district for alleged misuse of taxpayer funds and other alleged criminal activity.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.