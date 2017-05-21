2 Penn Hills parks get updates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Parks in Penn Hills are ready for the summer.

The municipality has 10 parks used for sports tournaments and other events and for their playground equipment.

No major renovations are under way, but two locations have new pavilion areas.

The Sycamore pavilion at Penn Hills Park was torn down last year, and a new structure was ready to go this spring. Also, a new pavilion and playground area were added to Turner Friendship Park on Hunter Road.

“Our parks are well-maintained,” said John Scaglione, Penn Hills parks and recreation supervisor. “Our ball fields are all in good shape, and people are there seven days a week.”

Maintenance at the parks includes cutting the grass weekly along with removing trash.

Both Penn Hills and Universal parks will host a five-week summer program, complete with games, arts and crafts, sports and camp counselors. The camp starts on June 12, and will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Turner will host Penn Hills' Summerfest on Aug. 5. The annual event includes local bands, a food truck, petting zoo and Zambelli fireworks.

New at Boyce Park

Many programs that have been successful at Allegheny County's North Park will show up at Boyce Park in Plum, said Kevin Evanto, Allegheny County chief marketing officer.

“There's definitely more programs in Boyce Park, and all our parks,” Evanto said.

New activities at Boyce include a kids boot camp running Monday through Friday, June 19 to 30; a youth running camp on Mondays and Wednesdays, from June 26 through July 26; and Vinyasa yoga on June 17 and on Thursdays, from July 13 through Aug. 3.

A robotics obstacle course will be featured June 10 at the Boyce Park Skate Park, with SHARP Robotics from the Sarah Heinz House.

The park's wave pool will have multiple events including Pooches in the Pool on Sept. 4. People are encouraged to bring their dogs down for a dip.

More information about Boyce Park activities is available online at alleghenycounty.us/parkprograms.