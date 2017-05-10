Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Zappala: Evidence says Penn Hills fatal shooting may be self-defense

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
Facebook
Photo of Deven Holloway posted on Facebook by Yvonne Smith, who wrote: 'R.I.P Nephew, Deven Holloway! May your soul be at peace.'

Updated 3 minutes ago

The Allegheny County District Attorney's office said homicide charges may not be filed against the man who allegedly shot a teen at a Penn Hills school in March.

District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. said Wednesday that evidence gathered since the shooting “points toward self-defense,” but he has yet to make a final decision.

Penn Hills High School student Deven Holloway, 16, was killed near the basketball courts outside of the Linton Middle School on March 28.

An unidentified Plum man turned himself in to police that night and was later released after he claimed self-defense.

According to defense attorney Phil DiLucente, the 22-year-old man — who was licensed to carry a concealed weapon — said he fired his gun after being attacked.

The man said he was at the school to play in a pick-up basketball game, according to DiLucente.

It isn't clear if the man will be charged with weapons charges due to the confrontation occurring on school property.

A telephone message left for DiLucente late Wednesday afternoon was not immediately returned.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.