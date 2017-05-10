Zappala: Evidence says Penn Hills fatal shooting may be self-defense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's office said homicide charges may not be filed against the man who allegedly shot a teen at a Penn Hills school in March.

District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. said Wednesday that evidence gathered since the shooting “points toward self-defense,” but he has yet to make a final decision.

Penn Hills High School student Deven Holloway, 16, was killed near the basketball courts outside of the Linton Middle School on March 28.

An unidentified Plum man turned himself in to police that night and was later released after he claimed self-defense.

According to defense attorney Phil DiLucente, the 22-year-old man — who was licensed to carry a concealed weapon — said he fired his gun after being attacked.

The man said he was at the school to play in a pick-up basketball game, according to DiLucente.

It isn't clear if the man will be charged with weapons charges due to the confrontation occurring on school property.

A telephone message left for DiLucente late Wednesday afternoon was not immediately returned.