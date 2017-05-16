Election results: East Suburbs
Here is a list of contested races and voting results for various elective officies in selected East Suburbs. All results are unofficial.
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE (Monroeville, Pitcairn)
90% of precincts reporting
Democrats (1 nominee)
Dennis R. Biondo Jr. 989
Jeffrey L. Herbst 1,644
Republicans (1 nominee)
Jeffrey L. Herbst 910
Dennis R. Biondo Jr. 292
SCHOOL BOARDS
GATEWAY
School director
90% of precincts reporting
Democrats (4 nominees)
Jesse R. Kalkstein 1,877
Brian Goppman 1,269
Rick McIntyre 1,580
Scott Williams 1,594
B. Devon Pachete 828
Republicans (4 nominees)
B. Devon Pachete 362
Brian Goppman 486
Jesse R. Kalkstein 851
Scott Williams 631
Rick McIntyre 634
PENN HILLS
School director
100% of precincts reporting
Democrats (4 nominees)
Evelyn Herbert 2,076
Alan Peters 1,353
Kristopher J. Weigand 1,725
Michael F. Tauro 1,411
Yusef S. Thompson Sr. 1,600
Republicans (4 nominees)
Evelyn Herbert 494
Michael F. Tauro 533
Alan Peters 489
PLUM
School director
100% of precincts reporting
Democrats (4 nominees)
Angela Anderson 669
Michelle Stepnick 918
Ricci Vigno 729
Scott Kolar 762
Brian Wisniewski 616
Scott L. Coulson 579
Tim Sandstrom 825
Amy Wetmore 906
Republicans (4 nominees)
Angela Anderson 896
Michelle Stepnick 279
Ricci Vigno 211
Scott Kolar 1,069
Brian Wisniewski 880
Scott Coulson 952
Tim Sandstrom 272
Amy Wetmore 265
RIVERVIEW
School director
100% of precincts reporting
Democrats (4 nominees)
Shane Michael 292
Peter Mathis 145
Arlene Loeffler 482
Homer Braden 230
Lisa Ashbaugh 669
Jeanine Hurt-Robinson 394
Freda Aughenbaugh 357
John Hackworth 242
William Dennis Zerega 204
Dina Tominello 333
Republicans (4 nominees)
Shane Michael 192
Peter Mathis 100
Arlene Loeffler 142
Lisa Ashbaugh 207
Jeanine Hurt-Robinson 104
Freda Aughenbaugh 257
John Hackworth 239
William Dennis Zerega 110
Dina Tominello 105
MUNICIPALITIES
MONROEVILLE
Mayor
88% of precincts reporting
Democrats (1 nominee)
Stephanie Byrne 959
Nicholas J. Gresock 1366
Council, Ward 1
50% of precincts reporting
Democrats (1 nominee)
Linda Gaydos 166
Jay Wright 86
Council, Ward 3
100% of precincts reporting
Democrats (1 nominee)
Ronald G. Harvey 238
Neal R. Nola 179
Council, Ward 7
100% of precincts reporting
Democrats (1 nominee)
Timothy Skoog 180
Thomas R. Wilson 243
OAKMONT
Mayor
100% of precincts reporting
Democrats (1 nominee)
Joe McAndrew 426
John Griffin Conley 352
PENN HILLS
Council 4-year term
100% of precincts reporting
Democrats (2 nominees)
Catherine Sapp 2,052
John Petrucci 1,899
J. Lavon Kincaid 1,612
Council, 2-year term
100% of precincts reporting
Democrats (1 nominee)
Adeshewa Metzger 1,004
Shawn Kerestus 923
Mark A. Brodnicki 1,043
PITCAIRN
67% of precincts reporting
Council
Democrats (4 nominees)
Kevin Dick 111
Jamie M. Brandon 61
Thomas E. Wiater 62
Dona Galia 123
John F. Prucnal Jr. 106
Orelio Vecchio 86
Cammeo Farally 121
George L. Burkhardt 94
Lisa Petrosky 88
VERONA
Mayor
100% of precincts reporting
Democrats (1 nominee)
Patrick McCarthy Jr. 101
David Ricupero 197