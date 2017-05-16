Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Election results: East Suburbs

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 9:06 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

Here is a list of contested races and voting results for various elective officies in selected East Suburbs. All results are unofficial.

MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT JUDGE (Monroeville, Pitcairn)

90% of precincts reporting

Democrats (1 nominee)

Dennis R. Biondo Jr. 989

Jeffrey L. Herbst 1,644

Republicans (1 nominee)

Jeffrey L. Herbst 910

Dennis R. Biondo Jr. 292

SCHOOL BOARDS

GATEWAY

School director

90% of precincts reporting

Democrats (4 nominees)

Jesse R. Kalkstein 1,877

Brian Goppman 1,269

Rick McIntyre 1,580

Scott Williams 1,594

B. Devon Pachete 828

Republicans (4 nominees)

B. Devon Pachete 362

Brian Goppman 486

Jesse R. Kalkstein 851

Scott Williams 631

Rick McIntyre 634

PENN HILLS

School director

100% of precincts reporting

Democrats (4 nominees)

Evelyn Herbert 2,076

Alan Peters 1,353

Kristopher J. Weigand 1,725

Michael F. Tauro 1,411

Yusef S. Thompson Sr. 1,600

Republicans (4 nominees)

Evelyn Herbert 494

Michael F. Tauro 533

Alan Peters 489

PLUM

School director

100% of precincts reporting

Democrats (4 nominees)

Angela Anderson 669

Michelle Stepnick 918

Ricci Vigno 729

Scott Kolar 762

Brian Wisniewski 616

Scott L. Coulson 579

Tim Sandstrom 825

Amy Wetmore 906

Republicans (4 nominees)

Angela Anderson 896

Michelle Stepnick 279

Ricci Vigno 211

Scott Kolar 1,069

Brian Wisniewski 880

Scott Coulson 952

Tim Sandstrom 272

Amy Wetmore 265

RIVERVIEW

School director

100% of precincts reporting

Democrats (4 nominees)

Shane Michael 292

Peter Mathis 145

Arlene Loeffler 482

Homer Braden 230

Lisa Ashbaugh 669

Jeanine Hurt-Robinson 394

Freda Aughenbaugh 357

John Hackworth 242

William Dennis Zerega 204

Dina Tominello 333

Republicans (4 nominees)

Shane Michael 192

Peter Mathis 100

Arlene Loeffler 142

Lisa Ashbaugh 207

Jeanine Hurt-Robinson 104

Freda Aughenbaugh 257

John Hackworth 239

William Dennis Zerega 110

Dina Tominello 105

MUNICIPALITIES

MONROEVILLE

Mayor

88% of precincts reporting

Democrats (1 nominee)

Stephanie Byrne 959

Nicholas J. Gresock 1366

Council, Ward 1

50% of precincts reporting

Democrats (1 nominee)

Linda Gaydos 166

Jay Wright 86

Council, Ward 3

100% of precincts reporting

Democrats (1 nominee)

Ronald G. Harvey 238

Neal R. Nola 179

Council, Ward 7

100% of precincts reporting

Democrats (1 nominee)

Timothy Skoog 180

Thomas R. Wilson 243

OAKMONT

Mayor

100% of precincts reporting

Democrats (1 nominee)

Joe McAndrew 426

John Griffin Conley 352

PENN HILLS

Council 4-year term

100% of precincts reporting

Democrats (2 nominees)

Catherine Sapp 2,052

John Petrucci 1,899

J. Lavon Kincaid 1,612

Council, 2-year term

100% of precincts reporting

Democrats (1 nominee)

Adeshewa Metzger 1,004

Shawn Kerestus 923

Mark A. Brodnicki 1,043

PITCAIRN

67% of precincts reporting

Council

Democrats (4 nominees)

Kevin Dick 111

Jamie M. Brandon 61

Thomas E. Wiater 62

Dona Galia 123

John F. Prucnal Jr. 106

Orelio Vecchio 86

Cammeo Farally 121

George L. Burkhardt 94

Lisa Petrosky 88

VERONA

Mayor

100% of precincts reporting

Democrats (1 nominee)

Patrick McCarthy Jr. 101

David Ricupero 197

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.