Ex-school board member, newcomers win Penn Hills nominations

The Penn Hills School Board landscape will change, but the problems may stay the same for awhile.

The district is more than $170 million in debt — largely because of the construction of the high school and elementary school.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's office and the state Attorney General are investigating the district for possible misuse of taxpayer funds and other criminal activity.

All four school directors whose terms expire this year did not seek re-election. They are Jennifer Burgess-Johnson, Pauline Calabrese, Robert Hudak and Donielle Owen.They likely will be replaced by former board member Evelyn Herbert and newcomers Kristopher Wiegand, Yusef Thompson Sr. and Michael Tauro. All four won the Democratic nod for four seats.

In unofficial results, Herbert was the top vote-getter in a Democratic race for four seats (2,076).

“I just told the truth,” Herbert said about her campaign. “That's what I'm bringing to the table. That's what I did when I went door-knocking. I'm all about education and I want to bring integrity and accountability back.”

Herbert wants the district to overcome its financial challenges without putting more of the burden on the taxpayers.

“I don't want to raise taxes,” Herbert said. “That's one of the big things. I'm all for researching to see how we can do this without raising taxes.”

Wiegand came in second with 1,725 votes.

“I'll take it,” Wiegand said. “My thanks go out to the community for being willing to think about the big picture and the future moving forward. There's a desire from everybody to get things right.

“I'm fortunate enough that I'm on good terms with the remaining members of the board and the new folks coming on. We can build a consensus and move this community forward.”

Wiegand said the board must consider all options to make the district productive again.

“Nothing is off the table,” he said. “We need a comprehensive overhaul of the whole system. Nothing's off limits for improving and updating, and we're going to bring back some transparency to the board. This is not about me. It's about how we can build a better community through good public policy.”

Thompson came in third in the Democratic primary with 1,600 votes.

“I credit it to my friends and family for all their hard work,” Thompson said. “I didn't cross-file, so I thought that would be something that would be held against me, and I see that it wasn't. My platform is to bring academic excellence back to the district. I'm going to get with a few other people and see what our next phase is going to be so come November my name is called. We're not out of the woods yet.”

Former board member Alan Peters was edged out on the Democratic side by Tauro, 1,411 to 1,353.

Tauro said his victory was due to talking with the community, visiting the polls and “letting them know I was serious.

“It is exciting,” he said. “I'm looking forward to getting busy and straightening out this community moving forward.”

Herbert, Tauro and Peters all cross-filed and received Republican nominations. There were no other Republican candidates.

Don Kuhn Jr. resigned from the board last month. Retired Penn Hills police detective George Sens was appointed to fill the vacancy through this year.

Kuhn's resignation happened too late to be on the primary ballot. His seat will be on the November ballot as a two-year term.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.