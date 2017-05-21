Newcomer unseats incumbent on council

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Penn Hills incumbents survived challenges in the primary election, securing spots on November's ballot, while one longtime councilman fell short, according to unofficial results.

Incumbents Catherine Sapp and Mark Brodnicki won nominations and will be running on the Democratic ticket in the fall with newcomer John Petrucci. A retired Allegheny County sheriff's deputy, Petrucci ousted J-Lavon Kincaid Sr. from his council seat.

Kincaid, a pastor at New Life Community Church in Penn Hills, lost by about 300 votes in the May 16 primary. He was seeking re-election to his fourth term.

“I've enjoyed the support of the voters over the past 12 years and I will continue to support council, whomever that may be. I'm supportive. The voters spoke… I'm looking forward to the future,” Kincaid said.

Brodnicki, who ran for a two-year seat after being appointed to council, likely will run against a write-in Republican candidate in the fall. Republican voters cast more than 130 write-in votes in the primary for the two-year council seat.

The same is true for Sapp and Petrucci, who are running for four-year seats. More than 320 write-in votes were cast May 16 for the four-year terms.

At least 10 write-in votes are required to earn a spot on November's ballot. If more than one candidate has 10 votes, the candidate with the highest total wins the nomination.

Petrucci attributes his victory to voters who desire neighborhood leaders willing to take a different course.

“I think the community wants change and that's what they voted for,” Petrucci said.

He also said he thought he was one of the more visible candidates, after his campaign team erected 75 signs throughout the municipality. Several of them were 4-feet-by-8-feet.

“We put out the signs, used social media and everything else we could possibly do to get the word out that we want change,” Petrucci said.

Brodnicki won a close race, edging out newcomers Adeshewa Metzger and Shawn Kerestus.

Metzger said she thought she did well for a first-time candidate and viewed the loss as a “teachable moment” to learn some of the nuances of running a campaign.

“If I had a few more people helping out at the polls, I think that might have made a difference,” said Metzger, adding that she didn't have the staffing to man Penn Hills' 24 polling sites.

Still, “The idea was getting ideas out there and getting to know people and letting them know that change is possible,” she said.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, shorne@tribweb.com or via Twitter @spinal_tapp.