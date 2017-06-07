Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills milkweed giveaway draws dozens of butterfly fans

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 10:15 a.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Sandra Lee Brack selects several seedlings for her garden during the Penn Hills Community Development Corp.'s Monarch and Milkweed Project Plant Giveaway on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at the Penn Hills Community Garden. Planting seedlings of butterfly milkweed, swamp milkweed and common milkweed is designed to encourage the monarch butterfly population.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Chuck Kamenic and Curtis Widman talk with volunteer Lois Wilson about the varieties of seedlings available at the Penn Hills Community Development Corp. milkweed seedling giveaway on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at the Penn Hills Community Garden.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Chuck Kamenic selects several varieties of the milkweed seedlings available for his garden at a Penn Hills Community Development Corp. giveaway on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at the Penn Hills Community Garden.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Selena, a 2-year-old Chihuahua, sniffs milkweed seedlings that Curtis Widman is adding to his selection at the Penn Hills Community Development Corp.'s giveaway on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at the Penn Hills Community Garden.

The Penn Hills Community Development Corp. distributed almost all of the 750 milkweed seedlings available at its third annual Monarch and Milkweed Project Plant Giveaway on June 4, Kathy Raborn of the CDC said.

Between 50 and 75 people came to the event to pick up seedlings, she said. The plants are designed to reduce the decline of the monarch butterfly population in the area; monarch caterpillars eat milkweed.

Three varieties – butterfly, swamp and common milkweed – were given away. The CDC's goal is to provide 1,000 seedlings for Penn Hills residents and had about 750 this year, Raborn said, adding the CDC kept a couple flats for its use.

