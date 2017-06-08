Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills raid yields drugs, firearms; two arrested

WPXI | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
Jaimere Dehonney (left) and Jamiek Moore, both 20, arrested June 8, 2017, on drug charges in Penn Hills

Updated 8 hours ago

Two people were arrested Thursday on numerous drug- and weapons-related charges following a raid in Penn Hills, according to WPXI.

Jamiek Moore, 20, of the North Side, was arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy, two counts of possession with intent to deliver (heroin and marijuana), two counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin and marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested was 20-year-old Jaimere Dehonney, of Penn Hills. He's charged with two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, three counts of possession with the intent to deliver (heroin, marijuana and oxycontin), three counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin, marijuana and oxycontin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrests occurred after authorites executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Yosemite Drive in Penn Hills, not far from Linton Middle School.

Police confiscated an AK-47; a .45-caliber pistol, an undisclosed amount of heroin, marijuana, and Oxycontin pills, narcotics packing material, and more than $30,000 in cash.

The arrests were made in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Allegheny County SWAT, Zone 1 Detectives.

