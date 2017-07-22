Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Photo gallery: Robots visit Penn Hills YMCA day camp

Tribune-Review | Saturday, July 22, 2017, 12:21 a.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Robots of varying sizes roamed the floors of the Penn Hills YMCA during last Friday afternoon's day camp activity featuring the Quasics Robotics Club from Gateway High School. Campers had the opportunity to operate a dinosaur, catepillar and racing robot by using remote controls and computer programs. Brandon Stewart and Michael Wade, both 9, challenge the catepillar through a winding course.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Robots of varying sizes roamed the floors of the Penn Hills YMCA during last Friday afternoon's day camp activity featuring the Quasics Robotics Club from Gateway High School. Campers had the opportunity to operate a dinosaur, catepillar and racing robot by using remote controls and computer programs. Yeshua Musoba, 10, directs the robot successfully through the course.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Robots of varying sizes roamed the floors of the Penn Hills YMCA during last Friday afternoon's day camp activity featuring the Quasics Robotics Club from Gateway High School. Campers had the opportunity to operate a dinosaur, catepillar and racing robot by using remote controls and computer programs. Quiorie Jenkins-Townsend, 10, Wadell Atkins, 10, Brandon Wade, 9, and Mylah Wilder-McNeill, 9, move the black dinosaur across the floor.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Robots of varying sizes roamed the floors of the Penn Hills YMCA during last Friday afternoon's day camp activity featuring the Quasics Robotics Club from Gateway High School. Campers had the opportunity to operate a dinosaur, catepillar and racing robot by using remote controls and computer programs. Quiorie Jenkins-Townsend, 10, challenges the dinosaur robot.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Robots of varying sizes roamed the floors of the Penn Hills YMCA during last Friday afternoon's day camp activity featuring the Quasics Robotics Club from Gateway High School. Campers had the opportunity to operate a dinosaur, catepillar and racing robot by using remote controls and computer programs. Aira Davis, 10, arranges the catepillar sections to gain the most speed.

Updated 6 hours ago

Robots of varying sizes roamed the floors of the Penn Hills YMCA during Friday afternoon's day camp activity featuring the Quasics Robotics Club from Gateway High School. Campers had the opportunity to operate a dinosaur, caterpillar and racing robot by using remote controls and computer programs.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.