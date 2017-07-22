'Make Penn Hills Great Again' T-shirt sparks dialogue in troubled district

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jamar Hubbard wants to make all of Penn Hills great again. So the 35-year-old decided to design a T-shirt.

He played off the Penn Hills School District's Indian logo and depicted President Donald Trump wearing a Native American headdress, reinforced by a modified version of Trump's campaign slogan: “Make Penn Hills Great Again.”

The shirt has sparked politically charged conversations aimed at the Penn Hills School Board on social media.

“As a creative person, I like to get certain messages across from the perspective of an artist,” Hubbard said. “Basically with the shirt, it's a play on pop culture — a play on pop culture to highlight a very real and tragic reality in our community.”

The school board remains in the midst of a scandal involving allegations of sloppy record-keeping and a debt reaching $170 million. Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro have been investigating the district's finances, and when the state audited the district in 2016, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale described the result as “one of the worst school audits” he's seen.

Plus, according to the state Department of Education, the senior high's composite average on its 2016 ACT and SAT scores remains below the state average.

Penn Hills School Board President Erin Vecchio said test scores have improved.

“Test scores have come up and the schools have become safer since I've been on the board,” said Vecchio, who is in her second stint on the board, having served from 1998 to 2009 and returning in 2016.

“We have some great people on this board that are trying to do what's right,” she said.

Vecchio said the inclusion of Trump's profile on the shirt is funny, “especially because (Trump) doesn't represent Penn Hills.” She said the majority of Penn Hills voters picked Hillary Clinton in 2016.

All but four wards in Penn Hills went to Clinton, Allegheny County Elections Division records show.

The modification of Trump's campaign slogan is meant to stir introspection, said Hubbard, an academic adviser at the University of Pittsburgh.

“It's impossible to take on the sentiment of making the country better while your own community falls apart,” he said. “You can't make the country better if your own backyard is bad. To make your country better, you have to make yourself better.”

Hubbard remembers his Penn Hills graduating class of 1999 with fondness.

“In my era, we had a community full of people in pursuit to make ourselves great. It was a powerhouse school, athletically and academically,” he said.

“But leadership led us to that … the coaches, the school board — all leaders did it to inspire. They are not inspiring us to be great anymore. It starts with leadership,” Hubbard said.

He said he has not considered running for public office or for a vacant seat on the school board. But he's not ruling that out.

“If it led to something like the school board, I'd definitely be open to that. But that wasn't the outlook of this. If the opportunity comes to me, I would go with it,” he said.

"I just put in another order," he said, adding this time he printed 100 in different sizes. "I'm seeing a conversation around it now. It's initiating dialogue. That's what it's all about."

“I just put in another order,” he said, adding this time he printed 100 in different sizes. “I'm seeing a conversation around it now. It's initiating dialogue. That's what it's all about.”

