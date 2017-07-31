Penn Hills eliminates community development board created 41 years ago

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills Council voted unanimously to dissolve a long-standing — but dormant — municipal board, despite a resident's promise to reinvigorate it.

The municipality's Citizens Advisory Council on Community Development was established in 1976, to advise the manager and the planning director.

Before the recent vote, resident Melissa Waldron pleaded with the council members and mayor to table action.

“Could I ask council if we could delay this? Because I believe that I would like to help you form an advisory council,” Waldron said, adding she knows many people who might be interested in serving.

Waldron is the founder of a website, ThisIsPennHills.com, which aims at promoting and informing the community through highlighting local news, events and career opportunities.

She said she could sign up nine members, the board's required size, by September or October's council meeting.

“If I don't complete it by then, move forward” with dissolving the advisory council, she said. “We keep saying we want to improve Penn Hills, but if we keep dissolving these advisory boards, its not going to happen.”

Encouraged by Mayor Sara Kuhn, council member Mark Brodnicki made a motion to table the resolution. This was followed by silence.

“I can do this,” Waldron pleaded.

Kuhn said the motion failed to get a second, meaning the mayor and council could not move on to vote for tabling the matter.

“Being that it failed for a second, we have to go through the actual motion,” Kuhn said, but she added she hopes Waldron will work with the municipality to help fill other vacant seats on committees and boards.

“Now if you think that you can bring people in, I have probably close to 15 appointments that are vacant on other committees also,” Kuhn said. “We have so many that we have reappointed and reappointed because I can't get anyone to serve on the boards.”

Waldron called council's decision to dissolve the Citizens Advisory Council on Community Development a disservice.

“I don't see what it would harm to give me two months to try and put this together. What would the loss be?” Waldron said.

Waldron and Kuhn declined to comment further. Council members Brodnicki, J-LaVon Kincaid, Gary Underwood and Catherine Sapp were not available for comment after the meeting.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.