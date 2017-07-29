Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

30 artists win Penn Hills Arts and Music Festival awards
Dillon Carr | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 12:41 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The 29th annual Penn Hills Arts and Music Festival went off without a hitch, drawing 802 visitors throughout the event, Penn Hills Arts Council President Catherine Meara said.

In all, 30 artists received awards at the July 21-22 show in four different mediums and 10 categories. They were:

Myla Pearce, Best of Show, Photo, “Tiger in the Shadows.”

Jan Catalogna, Judges Award, Acrylic, “Metallic Medley.”

Nicolas Lamia, Judges Award, Acrylic, “Horizons.”

Catherine Meara, Judges Award, Acrylic, “Buddha.”

Larry Brandstetter, Judges Award, Mixed, “East Slope Skippers.”

Louetta Romanchak, Judges Award, Mixed, “One Way Conversation.”

Eileen Yeager, Judges Award, Mixed, “Morning Glow.”

Jan Fiorina, Judges Award, Photo, “Early Golden Light.”

Gordon Sarti, Judges Award, Photo, “Rain Drops.”

Robert Justin Winners, Judges Award, Photo, “Playing the Guitar”

Barbara Jewell, Judges Award, Watercolor, “Colorado Summer Blues.”

Norma Rowley, Judges Award, Watercolor, “Grand Giraffe.”

Robert Winners, Judges Award, Watercolor, “Caretaker.”

Jan Catalogna, Judges Mention, Acrylic, “High Country Birches.”

Arlene Holtz, Judges Mention, Acrylic, “Sand Castles in the Air.”

Mary Downs, Judges Mention, Mixed, “Surrendered.”

Dorothy Lamuth, Judges Mention, Mixed, “Sun Flower.”

Joyce Frost, Judges Mention, Photo, “Electric Petunia.”

Margaret Gavaler, Judges Mention, Photo, “Skylight.”

Ellie Brendlinger, Judges Mention, Watercolor, “Red Iris.”

Evelyn Turocy, Judges Mention, Watercolor, “Spring Market.”

Myra Pearce, Comcast Award, Watercolor, “A Nice Pair.”

Pamela Price, Comcast Award, Watercolor, “Capturing the Moment.”

Robert Chaney, Tony DeLuca Award, Acrylic, “Mama's Kitchen.”

Bob Patterson, Doyle for Congress Award, Photo, “Tree Bark.”

Mark Zets, Doyle for Congress Award, Mixed, “And Favor.”

Steve Frost, Giant Eagle Award, Photo, “Paint of No Return.”

Evelyn Turocy, Gross Funeral Home Award, Watercolor, “Round Hill Farm.”

Rita Lee Spalding, Nick's Auto Award, Watercolor, “Cactus at Phipps.”

Joseph Destefano, Wylie Funeral Home Award, Acrylic, “Shortcut-Liberty to Penn.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

