Penn Hills

St. Bart's memorabilia available at school

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 28, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Alumni came back to St. Bartholomew's School in Penn Hills July 27 to 29 for a gigantic garage sale. The school, which closed in June, is selling equipment, supplies, desks, cabinets, books and more. One room has been set aside as a memorabilia room where trophies, plaques, uniforms, and photos are on display. Although they graduated in different years, Rose Darr and Patty Stokes, both cheerleaders during their years at the school, share stories and memories while going through memorabilia on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
One room in the former St. Bartholomew's School was set aside as a memorabilia room where trophies, plaques, uniforms, and photos from past years are on display during a sale at the now-closed school. The room is shown on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Alumni Marie Nicholas, '75, and Colleen (Kelly) Friday, '85, sort through bins of uniforms from the 1970s through the '80's on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the now-closed St. Bartholomew's School in Penn Hills. Some furniture and other items from the school were for sale from July 27 to 29.

The “garage sale” at the recently closed St. Bartholomew Catholic School in Penn Hills continues today and Saturday with one room set aside for memorabilia.

Although the school previously announced it would not sell school memorabilia at this sale, it did anyway. Trophies, plaques, uniforms, and photos from past years are being sold.

Also available is equipment, supplies, desks, cabinets, books and more.

