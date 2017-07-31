Organizer of Verona Farmers Market works to add variety

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Patty Thomas wants to boost interest in Verona's farmers market.

A resident of Penn Hills' Rosedale neighborhood and the Verona Chamber of Commerce's marketing director, Thomas is in charge of this year's weekly market that includes a variety of vendors selling food and other products.

“It's a lot of early work in February and March trying to get the vendors to come,” Thomas said. “I didn't want to have two of the same vendors. It makes it more broad.”

The market is open Thursdays through October from 2 to 6 p.m. at 736 E. Railroad Ave., near the borough building.

Between 10 and 12 vendors are at the market. Items for sale include organic chicken and quail eggs, beauty supplies from Y'Darb Naturals, produce from Schramm's Farms & Orchards, flowers by Segelson's Daylillies, clothing from LuLaRoe by Donna Golubski and drinks from Wigle Whiskey.

Mayor David Ricupero said the market has been around for at least 15 years.

“It's a good thing for the town and community,” Ricupero said. “It's a very well organized farmers market. Patty has done a good job getting more vendors. It's a growing thing.”

This is the second year at the market for Tom Austin of Tom's Candy Co. in Monroeville.

“I hate sounding so cliche, but I love coming here every single week,” Austin said. “I just like the people. I like being outside with everybody. It's like a day off.”

He said all the food and baked goods are fresh and “usually a little cheaper here than it is at the stores.”

Plum resident Nickole Love Nader, owner of Baked With Love, introduced Austin to the market.

Nader, whose cupcake supply sold out the last three weeks, said Thomas makes the market a great place to set up shop and there are a few more vendors than before.

“I like making people happy,” Nader said. “Getting repeat customers looking forward to your stuff. The people are so friendly and open. ... We know exactly where we're going, what we're doing.”

One new vendor is Pittsburgh Tortas, which makes Mexican street sandwiches and opened within the past few months in Plum. Eric Andrejeski of Plum and Mike Oliver of Monroeville are the owners.

“We feed the police and some of the local EMTs,” Andrejeski said. “We're only four months old, so we've got to get our name out there somehow. Combined, we have over 35 years in culinary experience.”

Oliver said they go to the farmers' market because “it's a community event, and we always want to be part of the community.”

More information about the farmers market and other Verona events is available online through the chamber of commerce .

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com.