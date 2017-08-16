Clogged culverts plague Rodi Road businesses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Repairs to solve a flooding problem on Rodi Road were supposed to be well underway by now, but the project is stalled.

The potential for flooding remains and the owner of one business on Rodi knows he's one strong storm away taking yet-another financial beating.

“We've had years of flooding,” said Steve Parco, owner of Allegheny County Customs body shop at 650 Rodi Road. “It's a mess.”

Clogged culverts channel a small stream back up water toward Parco's business and others during storms. PennDOT, which owns one of the culverts, says it can't begin work to unclog it until a privately owned drain nearby is cleared.

That drain is part of Rodi Plaza, owned by Associated Investors of Pittsburgh. Its president, August Damian Jr., said he is working with PennDOT and Penn Hills to fix the problem. He said he hired Jet Jack Inc. of Oakland to unclog the drain, but the work hasn't been done.

A PennDOT email from engineer Andrew Bell to Parco said the department expected Jet Jack to finish the job as early as late July. Then the date was pushed to Aug. 2, then to Friday, when again it was not completed.

Damian blames rain in the past month for delaying the project.

“The continued rainstorms have delayed the cleaning as it interferes with the cleaning process,” Damian said in an email.

Jet Jack did not respond to several requests for comment.

In late July, PennDOT's contractor brought equipment to the site and the department announced traffic restrictions for Rodi during the work. But the crew from Michael Facchiano Contracting left the site about Aug. 1 and have not returned.

“Our crews demobilized until the (private culvert) work is complete,” said PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan in early August.

While it doesn't appear that the flooding has any connection to Penn Hills government, Damian said he is working with the municipality, Jet Jack and PennDOT to solve the flooding problem.

“All three entities are working together in a joint, cooperative fashion to have the flooding issue resolved as soon as possible,” he wrote in an email.

Penn Hills Manager Mohammad Rayan did not respond to repeated calls for comment.

PennDOT said once the culverts are cleared, it will consider building a gabion – a fenced wall of rocks – to protect against erosion on the downstream side of the culvert and curb the amount of time it takes to become clogged.

But Parco is growing wearier everyday from the threat of flooding. His shop and parking lot most recently flooded July 28, he said.

“They need to solve the problem,” Parco said. “It's never been fixed right.”

Parco hired Gary Kalmeyer, a Penn Hills attorney, to help him find a solution. In April, Kalmeyer sent a letter to PennDOT, Damian and Penn Hills asking for solution and suggested hiring an engineering firm to develop a permanent fix.

“It would appear that (PennDOT, Associated Investors Inc. and the Municipality of Penn Hills) have contributed to repeated damage done to the Parco property, caused by the said culvert, during heavy or saturated rain conditions,” Kalmeyer wrote in the letter.

Kalmeyer said he never heard back from anyone.

“My hope was that the three entities would agree to do that for Parco. It is on their land,” he said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.