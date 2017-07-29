Penn Hills votes against firm's plan to conduct seismic testing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills Council has voted against allowing a company to perform seismic testing on municipal-owned property.

Texas-based Geokinetics USA Inc. wanted to perform seismic testing on 37 municipal-owned properties, totaling around 390 acres. The company would have paid the municipality $5 per acre tested, or nearly $2,000 for the seismic testing.

Council members J-LaVon Kincaid and Gary Underwood abstained from voting at a recent council meeting. Mayor Sara Kuhn and council members Catherine Sapp and Mark Brodnicki voted against the resolution.

Kincaid said the council's action was symbolic, meant to send a message to companies that the municipality is against oil and gas activities on Penn Hills property.

“We took a position that we don't want drilling of any kind,” Kincaid said in an interview after the meeting. He said he abstained from voting because he did not have enough information on the topic.

“That was the first time I heard their presentation,” he said.

Underwood and Kuhn did not return phone calls and emails seeking comment.

The Monroeville-based Huntley & Huntley oil and gas company recently hired Geokinetics to perform seismic testing in a 200-mile radius in Western Pennsylvania, including some land in Penn Hills.

Although Huntley & Huntley did not return a phone message or emails for this story, company spokesman Dave Mashek has been quoted in the past as saying seismic testing, also referred to as exploration, is a step that precedes Marcellus shale well development.

According to the Oil and Gas Lawyer blog, a seismic survey is conducted by creating a shock wave — a seismic wave — on the surface of the ground by setting off a small explosive charge in a shallow hole (shot hole).

The seismic wave travels into the earth, is reflected by subsurface formations, and returns to the surface where it is recorded by receivers called geophones — similar to microphones. By analyzing the time it takes for the waves to reflect off the formations and return to the surface, a geophysicist can map the subsurface and predict where gas may be trapped in sufficient quantities for exploration activities.

