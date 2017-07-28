Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills ranked in top 50 in Pa. for sports
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, July 28, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Penn Hills fans cheer for their Indians at Camouflage Night Jan. 12, 2016, when the Penn Hills varsity basketball team defeated Woodland Hills, 67-59. The Army, sponsor of the game, challenged fans to attempt a half-court shot during halftime for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

Penn Hills High School ranks among Pennsylvania's top 50 schools for sports, according to a recent report from Niche.com.

The Pittsburgh-based organization placed Penn Hills at No. 36 out of 50. The district received an “A” for sports and an overall grade of “B.”

The top spot went to Lower Merion School District in Ardmore, Delaware County.

Other Pittsburgh-area schools that made the list include Pine-Richland, North Allegheny, Gateway, Fox Chapel and Hempfield Area.

Recently hired athletic director Stephanie Strauss, a 2007 Penn Hills graduate, said she is not surprised by the ranking.

“Penn Hills has a rich tradition of successful sports teams and our student-athletes continue to impress us each year,” Strauss said. “This is great recognition for the talented athletes and coaches we have at Penn Hills.”

Strauss replaced John Peterman, who was Penn Hills' A.D. since 2007.

Superintendent Nancy Hines said student-athletes will continue to improve under Strauss' watch.

The district sent 19 student-athletes to colleges and universities, including eight football players, five basketball players (4 boys and 1 girl), one softball player, three track participants, one cross country and track and two swimmers.

To compile the rankings, Niche used reviews from parents and students to determine the strengths of each school.

It compiles information to help families determine which neighborhoods and schools are best for them. For more information on how the rankings were established, visit the Niche website .

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

