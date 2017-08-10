Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Verona pantry offers food, clothing and hope to families
Dillon Carr | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Joel Heinbaugh of Plum boxes and distributes nonperishable items at the Rosedale Food Pantry operated out of the Rosedale United Methodist Church in Verona.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Holly Minnich of Monroeville volunteers at the Rosedale Food Pantry to distribute fresh fruits and vegetables.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Thomas Kaiser (left) of Rosedale and Stan Pielin of Penn Hills box up frozen meats for distribution at the Rosedale Food Pantry.

Updated 4 hours ago

For Shanna Thomas of Penn Hills, the Rosedale Food Pantry provides more than a box of food or some clothing for her family each week.

The service operated out of a Verona church gives her hope for a better future as she works to get her family into their first home.

The single mother rents a house with two of her children, ages 11 and 19. She doesn't work and is getting government aid while attending the Community College of Allegheny County to become a registered nurse.

She said if the food pantry shut down tomorrow, it would slow her plans to get a degree, job, and climb up the socioeconomic ladder.

“I don't know what I would do,” Thomas said.

Curtis Brown, the pantry's assistant director, said about 350 families like Thomas' are registered to receive food, and he estimated it helps an average of 200 families each week. The pantry serves residents from Penn Hills, Verona, Oakmont and Plum each Wednesday between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Brown and his wife, Cassandra, have helped with the food pantry for several years. They live a few blocks from Rosedale United Methodist Church, the pantry's home for 15 years.

“We saw what they've done over the years. So we would always take extra food to donate. One day they asked us if we want to stay and help out,” Brown said. “We like the people … once you're there, you get attached to the people.”

He said the pantry operates on about $30,000 to $40,000 in donations, or grants through the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank. It also gets food donations from Panera Bread, the Oakmont Bakery and Bob Evans. The subsidies allow it to offer vegetables, fruits, meat and eggs, in addition to canned and dry goods staples.

Before moving to Rosedale, the pantry operated out of a church in Plum for 13 years. But it grew out of the space, said organizer John Dick.

“It's just better here,” he said. “There's more space for us to do what we need to do.”

More space also means more opportunity to assist the needy. About a year and a half ago, the pantry teamed up with Donna Violando to start the Clothing Closet in another part of the church. Violando donates around 200 pieces of clothing every week to be given out to patrons referred to her by pantry volunteers.

“Just about every family that goes through the food pantry comes here,” she said. “It's been great. I've met so many wonderful people doing this.”

One of those people is Thomas.

“It has been a benefit to us,” she said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.