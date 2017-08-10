Verona pantry offers food, clothing and hope to families

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For Shanna Thomas of Penn Hills, the Rosedale Food Pantry provides more than a box of food or some clothing for her family each week.

The service operated out of a Verona church gives her hope for a better future as she works to get her family into their first home.

The single mother rents a house with two of her children, ages 11 and 19. She doesn't work and is getting government aid while attending the Community College of Allegheny County to become a registered nurse.

She said if the food pantry shut down tomorrow, it would slow her plans to get a degree, job, and climb up the socioeconomic ladder.

“I don't know what I would do,” Thomas said.

Curtis Brown, the pantry's assistant director, said about 350 families like Thomas' are registered to receive food, and he estimated it helps an average of 200 families each week. The pantry serves residents from Penn Hills, Verona, Oakmont and Plum each Wednesday between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Brown and his wife, Cassandra, have helped with the food pantry for several years. They live a few blocks from Rosedale United Methodist Church, the pantry's home for 15 years.

“We saw what they've done over the years. So we would always take extra food to donate. One day they asked us if we want to stay and help out,” Brown said. “We like the people … once you're there, you get attached to the people.”

He said the pantry operates on about $30,000 to $40,000 in donations, or grants through the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank. It also gets food donations from Panera Bread, the Oakmont Bakery and Bob Evans. The subsidies allow it to offer vegetables, fruits, meat and eggs, in addition to canned and dry goods staples.

Before moving to Rosedale, the pantry operated out of a church in Plum for 13 years. But it grew out of the space, said organizer John Dick.

“It's just better here,” he said. “There's more space for us to do what we need to do.”

More space also means more opportunity to assist the needy. About a year and a half ago, the pantry teamed up with Donna Violando to start the Clothing Closet in another part of the church. Violando donates around 200 pieces of clothing every week to be given out to patrons referred to her by pantry volunteers.

“Just about every family that goes through the food pantry comes here,” she said. “It's been great. I've met so many wonderful people doing this.”

One of those people is Thomas.

“It has been a benefit to us,” she said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.