Penn Hills readies for SummerFest fun at Friendship Park

Rain or shine, Penn Hills will host games, food trucks, live music and family friendly activities at its SummerFest on Saturday.

From 3-9 p.m., Turner Friendship Park will welcome food truck vendors including the Oakmont BBQ and Sharpsburg's Coop Chicken and Waffles. Genres of live music will vary, with Pittsburgh-based musicians The Flow Band, Hear Tonight and others performing throughout the day.

This is the community's third annual SummerFest, an event that Parks and Recreation Supervisor John Scaglione said has grown since its inaugural year in 2014.

“Its nice to have a positive event that the whole community can take part in,” Scaglione said. “We typically get about 1,500 to 2,000 people.”

Kids are encouraged to attend, as the Parks and Recreation department is providing crafters, monster truck rides and a petting zoo. A free kids corner will also be available. Following the close of the event, Zambelli Fireworks will launch a show from the park baseball field, providing a close vantage point for those in attendance.

“The nice thing is people can safely get pretty close to the show,” Scaglione said.

Parking is available at Penn Hills Community Park, and free shuttles will run from there throughout the day.