Penn Hills SummerFest attracts record numbers in third year
Updated 2 hours ago
Penn Hills SummerFest is getting bigger every year.
“We've had the biggest crowd since it started,” Parks and Recreation Supervisor John Scaglione said of Saturday's event at Turner Friendship Park. “The park was packed all day.”
In years prior, the event drew around 1,500 to 2,000. Scaglione estimated the crowd grew to some 3,000 in its third year.
The parks and recreation department added a petting zoo and monster truck rides to the event this year. Other attractions included bands, food trucks and activities for children. A fireworks display put an exclamation point on the day of fun after all the SummerFest booths were closed at about 9 p.m.
“We're always trying to improve. We just want to build little by little,” he said. “It's nice to have a distraction from everything … to bring the family out to spend a couple hours doing things as a family and as a community.”
