Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills SummerFest attracts record numbers in third year
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Elise Runquist, 2, of Penn Hills gets acquainted with the animals in the petting zoo at SummerFest in Turner Friendship Park on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Monster truck rides were a new attraction at Penn Hills SummerFest this year. Shown is Daddy's Nightmare taking those brave enough on a ride.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
A. J. Collins, a sophomore at Penn Hills High School takes a turn in the dunk tank to raise money for the boys varsity soccer team at the third annual Penn Hills SummerFest on Aug. 5.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Artists in residence Amari Blakeman, 5, Terrell Blakeman, 3, Kai Robinson, 2, work on a kids mural at Penn Hills SummerFest on Aug. 5.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Raymon Harris, 5, selects a winning yellow ducky at the Penn Hills Education Foundation booth at the Penn Hills SummerFest on Aug. 5.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Noah Hopkinson, 6, tries his skill at the basketball tug-of-war game during Penn Hills SummerFest at Turner Friendship Park on Aug. 5.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Noah Hopkinson, 6, tries his skill at the basketball tug-of-war game during Penn Hills SummerFest at Turner Friendship Park on Aug. 5.

Updated 2 hours ago

Penn Hills SummerFest is getting bigger every year.

“We've had the biggest crowd since it started,” Parks and Recreation Supervisor John Scaglione said of Saturday's event at Turner Friendship Park. “The park was packed all day.”

In years prior, the event drew around 1,500 to 2,000. Scaglione estimated the crowd grew to some 3,000 in its third year.

The parks and recreation department added a petting zoo and monster truck rides to the event this year. Other attractions included bands, food trucks and activities for children. A fireworks display put an exclamation point on the day of fun after all the SummerFest booths were closed at about 9 p.m.

“We're always trying to improve. We just want to build little by little,” he said. “It's nice to have a distraction from everything … to bring the family out to spend a couple hours doing things as a family and as a community.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.