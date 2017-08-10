Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Photo gallery: Achieving Greatness hoops camp

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 10:15 a.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Former Duquesne University coach Darelle 'Dap' Porter runs through basic drills on the second day of the youth basketball camp at the Penn Hills YMCA last weekend. The two-day program, presented by Acheiving Greatness, was held in memory of professional basketball legend Armen Gilliam.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Jasmine DeBruce, 13, (center front) runs through basic drills on the second day of the youth basketball camp at the Penn Hills YMCA this past weekend.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Javon Johnson, 5, Langston Smith, 13, and Khalil Wall, 12, run through basic drills on the second day of the youth basketball camp at the Penn Hills YMCA this past weekend.

The youth organization Acheiving Greatness Inc. held a basketball camp at the Penn Hills YMCA last weekend.

The two-day program honored the memory NBA star and Pittsburgh native Armen Gilliam, who died in 20111. More than 60 basketball players ages eight to 16 attended.

Among those who provided instruction was former Pitt star Darrelle Porter, who was head coach at Duquesne University

