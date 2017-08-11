Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Project boosts use of technology at Penn Hills middle school this year
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 1:03 a.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Penn Hills Elementary teacher Julie Erdelyi gets her second-grade classroom ready for the students to return on Aug. 28.

Updated 3 hours ago

Improved use of technology in the classroom will await students returning to Linton Middle School in Penn Hills on Aug. 28.

Linton Middle School partnered with Google, Digital Promise and EdTech in a pilot program called the Dynamic Learning Project.

“Linton is one of 50 schools in the country collaborating with one of the most powerful corporations in the world to help make teaching and learning even more fun than it already has been,” Linton Principal Katie Friend said. “Along with the partnership comes grant monies to hire a full-time coach to support our teachers in this endeavor.”

That person will provide personalized, tech-based coaching to help teachers better learn how to use new technology.

“It's imperative that teachers are supported as they create new and powerful learning environments so students are prepared for the jobs of the future,” said Karen Cator, president and CEO of Digital Promise. “Early research studies point to the positive impact of educator coaching on teacher practices and student achievement.”

Initiative in second year

Penn Hills School District Superintendent Nancy Hines said she is excited about the new opportunities for all students, noting Penn Hills is in its second year of the National Math Science Initiative.

Students enrolled in high school Advanced Placement math, science and English courses benefit from highly trained staff, extra preparation and review sessions, as well as monetary awards for exam scores.

She also said the district's cyber school — Cyber High-quality Interactive Education Fostering Student Success — is poised to have another strong year.

Its family orientation continues this week. More information about the cyber academy is available online at bit.ly/2wMkWPV.

“The upcoming school year is going to offer so many wonderful new possibilities for the students in all of our schools,” Hines said. “We look forward to a great year for all of our programs, both academic and extracurricular.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

