Events promise big fun in Verona this weekend

Verona Community Day organizers hope to build off last year's success as they get ready for the celebration that replaced a longstanding borough carnival last year.

“I thought we needed something for the community,” event coordinator Patti Tumminello said. “I got vendors and music and such. People said, ‘We didn't have the rides.' I said, ‘We weren't the carnival. We were Community Day.'”

Community Day will be noon to 7 p.m. Sunday in Verona Railroad Park next to the borough building.

“We did really well. We had close to 200 people,” Tumminello said of the group's effort in its first year. “We're hoping for a lot more this year.”

Entertainment includes the North Star Kids, an award-winning singing and dancing group from Ingomar made up of youths ages 8 to 14, and an oldies band from Pittsburgh called American Pie.

Activities include a dunk tank, children's games, 50/50 raffle, food vendors, bounce house and fishing pond.

“It's a great day and our entertainment is always terrific,” Tumminello said.

Community Day is sponsored by the Verona Chamber of Commerce and hosted by the borough's Concerts in the Park committee, which is made up of Tumminello and residents Maryann Yingling and Shirley Davis.

Prior to Community Day, the borough's 22nd annual car cruise will take place 4-9 p.m. Saturday along East Railroad Avenue. A parade of antique, classic and muscle cars down Allegheny River Boulevard will take place around 8:30 p.m. The cruise is organized by Mayor Dave Ricupero.

“It's a very nice event,” he said. “It should be a fun time for the community. I hope everybody comes out and supports the efforts everybody has made.”

He said more than 100 cars are expected to be on display.

There will be food vendors, a DJ and a 50/50 raffle and the first 100 cars get a free dash plaque.

Call 412-828-7600 for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.