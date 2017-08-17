Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills summit helps kids reach for dreams

Lillian Dedomenic | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
Devante Butler, a 2012 graduate of Gateway High School in Monroeville, talks to kids about recognizing their talents, dreams and goals during the second annual Pittsburgh Youth Summit at the Penn Hills YMCA on Saturday, Aug. 12. Hosted by the group Reaching New Dreams and Recognizing Talents, the afternoon consisted of speakers, prizes, food and fellowship. The event promotes change within the community and schools by focusing on leadership, communication and goal-setting.
Rebecca Musoba helps her daughter, Paloma, 6, select a book bag at the 2nd Annual Pittsburgh Youth Summit.
A group goes through a team-building exercise during the Pittsburgh Youth Summit at the Penn Hills YMCA.
Brandon Harvey, a 2006 graduate of Gateway High School, talks about how to positively overcome challenges in life during the Pittsburgh Youth Summit.
From left, Dominique Robinson, 9, Kezia George, 11, and Milani Oliver, 9, recite a poem about friendship during the Pittsburgh Youth Summit. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The second annual Pittsburgh Youth Summit took place at the Penn Hills YMCA on Saturday.

Hosted by the group Reaching New Dreams and Recognizing Talents, the afternoon consisted of speakers, prizes, food and fellowship. The event promotes change within the community and schools by teaching skills like leadership, communication and goal-setting.

At the end of the day, each school-aged child in attendance received a bookbag filled with school supplies.

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer.

