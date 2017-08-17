Mural adds a burst of color to Penn Hills business

A mural designed by hundreds of Penn Hills students and a nonprofit is bringing beauty to what was once just an outside wall of a business.

Volunteers from Bringing Out the Best project – a charity founded by Penn Hills resident Shawn O'Mahony — have been working this week to put up the mural on the wall of Butler Gas Products at 4700 Verona Road.

The colorful artwork is 8 1⁄ 2 feet high and 45 feet long, with vines and a flower garden planted on each side at the Penn Hills business. It was painted on canvas and mounted on plywood before being attached to the wall. It will be sprayed with of automotive clear coat to protect it from the elements.

“It's something that we want to see in the community,” said volunteer Christine Spieler, 18, who graduated from Penn Hills High School in June. “Before it was just this ugly wall, and now it's this beautiful piece of artwork. The whole goal is to beautify Penn Hills.”

The mural features balloons, fish, a zeppelin, clouds and a landscape. All were created using an abstract drawing technique called zentangle.

Most of the artwork was created by Linton Middle School students under the direction of teacher Amanda Power. She said about 260 students worked on it during the last two years. Some elementary and high school students, along with community members contributed as well. Names of artists and donors who contributed to the project were inserted throughout the mural.

“It was kind of hard for the students to envision it,” said Power, who is also BOB's art director. “Once I gave them details and showed them pictures of the wall ... they started to get really excited. I had to let them know it's part of them in the community. It's a community mural.”

O'Mahony said he is impressed by Power's passion for her work. She suggested using the art her students were working on for the beautification project.

“We wanted to encourage community service ... (but) we didn't know what we wanted to do down there,” O'Mahony said. “I was very happy to find Amanda.”

Abydee Butler Moore, one of the owners of Butler Gas Products, said they were approached last year about having the mural put on the wall.

“We love it,” Moore said. “I think anytime the business community and the school and neighbors can come together, it makes a really beautiful thing. We love any opportunity where we can do community partnerships.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.