Penn Hills

Investigations continue into new school year in Penn Hills

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 1:12 p.m.
The main entrance at Penn Hills High School.
Jasmine Goldband | Tribune-Review
The main entrance at Penn Hills High School.

Updated 41 minutes ago

An ongoing investigation of financial mismanagement in the Penn Hills School District added the need for another layer or preparation for staff getting ready to welcome back students next week.

While the spokesman for Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. will not comment on the investigation, Superintendent Nancy Hines briefly explained to staff at a recent meeting that it could cause disruptions in the coming months and urged them to remain focused on their jobs.

“I can't promise them or guarantee them that we'll get through the whole year without some type of update” about the investigation, Hines said. “They need to be prepared ... for disruption and interruption.”

The first day of classes is Aug. 28.

“You see activity here and there, but we really don't have specific details,” Hines said about the investigation during Monday's school board meeting. “We know many in the community still feel outraged. They want answers. We want answers, too. Unfortunately, those answers are not yet ready.”

Zappala and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro have been investigating the district for more than a year. No charges have been filed and it is unclear when the inquiry will conclude.

Investigations were launched in response to the May 2016 release of an audit by state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, which alleged that mismanagement of funds, bad decisions and lack of oversight put the district more than $170 million in debt.

The debt is largely due to high school and elementary construction projects. Penn Hills also borrowed $18 million in October 2015 to fund day-to-day operations.

Hines said at several meetings in the last few months that the district is moving in the right direction and that many checks and balances have been put in place to ensure recovery from the financial crisis. Business Manager David Roussos projected the district should be able to pay off its debt by 2043.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

