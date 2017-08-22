Penn Hills restructuring debt to save money now

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn Hills School District officials plan to borrow money to pay off loans and restructure some of its debt.

The board expects to lower its loan payment by about $2.6 million this year by effectively refinancing $18.8 million in debt that was due to be paid off in 2023 and will now come due in 2040.

A resolution that passed 7-1 allows the board to borrow up to $32 million, but officials said they will not need that much.

Board member Jennifer Burgess-Johnson dissented, saying she was not in favor of continued borrowing.

“We've got current bonds right now that we're going to pay off,” Business Manager David Roussos said. “We're not taking on new debt. This is restructuring.”

Roussos said the district was expected to borrow enough to pay off $18.8 million left in a loan taken out in 2014 for school construction projects. The district is also checking into whether it is allowed to add $3 million to the new loan to cover pension payments over the next two years. If it can, the district would end up borrowing about $23 million to restructure its debt, Roussos said.

Superintendent Nancy Hines said restructuring the debt will help the district address fiscal challenges without impacting education this year.

“We don't want to cut programs. We don't want to make any more of those adjustments,” Hines said.

The district is more than $172 million in debt, largely due to high school and elementary building construction.

Roussos said the plan is to pay off that debt by 2043 while restructuring loans along the way to balance budgets and create surpluses.

Resident Buck Gray said he was uncomfortable with the district “kicking the can down the road,” and noted Penn Hills will end up paying more through restructuring because it will pay interest for a longer period.

Board Vice President Denise Graham-Shealey said she had similar concerns with stretching out the payments, but “there comes a time when you have to work with the here and now.”

The district estimates the cost of paying off all of its debt will be about $20 million higher under its restructuring plan, but yearly loan payments will drop from $9 million to $6.4 million next year, and from to $9.3 million to $6.6 million in 2019.

“What we're looking at is to save money for the next four or five years in order to release a burden,” said Michael Zubasic, a consultant from PNC Capital Markets who helped the district develop the restructuring plan. “I'm not here saying this is great. Please keep in mind what you're faced with and what you're dealing with.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2367 or mdivittorio@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.