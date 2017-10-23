Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Photo gallery: Football, pageantry and more at Penn Hills homecoming

Lillian Dedomenic | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
Jordyn Ford and Anthony Tucci were crowned queen and king of Penn Hills High School's homecoming during halftime ceremonies at Friday's football game against Mt. Lebanon, Oct. 20, 2017.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Jordyn Ford and Anthony Tucci were crowned queen and king of Penn Hills High School's homecoming during halftime ceremonies at Friday's football game against Mt. Lebanon, Oct. 20, 2017.
Jordy Boswell (3) leads Penn Hills onto the field for its homecoming game against Mt. Lebanon on Oct. 20. The Indians won the game, 42-31.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Jordy Boswell (3) leads Penn Hills onto the field for its homecoming game against Mt. Lebanon on Oct. 20. The Indians won the game, 42-31.
Keeping the beach ball tradition alive, students celebrate a Penn Hills touchdown at the homecoming game on Oct. 20.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Keeping the beach ball tradition alive, students celebrate a Penn Hills touchdown at the homecoming game on Oct. 20.
Queen Jordyn Ford and King Anthony Tucci are flanked by members of the Penn Hills homecoming court during halftime of the school's Oct. 20 football game.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Queen Jordyn Ford and King Anthony Tucci are flanked by members of the Penn Hills homecoming court during halftime of the school's Oct. 20 football game.
The Penn Hills High School Marching Band performs before the homecoming football game, Friday, Oct. 20.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
The Penn Hills High School Marching Band performs before the homecoming football game, Friday, Oct. 20.

Updated 1 hour ago

The band played, a king and queen were crowned, and the Indians won, 42-31, against Mt. Lebanon during Friday's homecoming festivites at Penn Hills High School.

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.