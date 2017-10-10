Self-storage business planned at former J&C Hobbies, Dollar General in Penn Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh development firm plans to renovate an iconic former hobby shop in Penn Hills into a self-storage unit.

Town Real Estate Enterprises LLC, part of Kossman Development Co., applied for a permit that will allow the change, according to a zoning hearing board agenda.

Penn Hills Planner Damian Buccilli said the firm is looking to add approximately 26,300 square feet of climate-controlled storage, with retail space on the first floor of the building to sell boxes and other supplies.

Curtis Kossman, president of Kossman Development, said the business will take up the former Dollar General and J&C Hobbies spaces at the Penn Hills Municipal Shopping Center on Frankstown Road.

J&C Hobbies' former owners, Chuck and Betty Pusateri, closed the shop they had operated since 1997 in April.

The developer said construction on Defender Self Storage, the Kossman company brand, will begin upon receiving approval from the municipality.

“We believe it's a benefit to the community,” Kossman said. “And we believe we have support of the community and administration. It's a great use of the location.”

Penn Hills' zoning hearing board will discuss the plans and vote on the permit request at its 7 p.m. meeting on Oct. 25. The meeting is in council chambers at the municipal building on Frankstown Road.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.