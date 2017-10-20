Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Photo gallery: American Sign Language Family Night a hit in Monroeville

Lillian Dedomenic | Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, 2:45 p.m.
Thomas Petraglia, 2, makes a new friend at the ASL Family Night on Wednesday. The staff and employees of Chick-fil-A in Monroeville welcomed students from the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf to the event that featured music, stories and a petting zoo.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Thomas Petraglia, 2, makes a new friend at the ASL Family Night on Wednesday. The staff and employees of Chick-fil-A in Monroeville welcomed students from the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf to the event that featured music, stories and a petting zoo.
Brielle Lorenz, 2, is introduced to Rooster by Haley Gross of Victory Stables at the ASL Family Night. The staff and employees of Chick-fil-A in Monroeville welcomed students from the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf to the event that featured music, stories and a petting zoo on Wednesday.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Brielle Lorenz, 2, is introduced to Rooster by Haley Gross of Victory Stables at the ASL Family Night. The staff and employees of Chick-fil-A in Monroeville welcomed students from the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf to the event that featured music, stories and a petting zoo on Wednesday.
Brian Vinzani pets his friend during American Sign Language Family Night at the Monroeville Chick-fil-A on Wednesday. The staff and employees of the restaurant welcomed students from the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf to the event that featured music, stories and a petting zoo.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Brian Vinzani pets his friend during American Sign Language Family Night at the Monroeville Chick-fil-A on Wednesday. The staff and employees of the restaurant welcomed students from the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf to the event that featured music, stories and a petting zoo.
The staff and employees of Chick-fil-A in Monroeville welcomed students from the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf to the ASL Family Night event that featured music, stories and a petting zoo on Wednesday, October 18.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
The staff and employees of Chick-fil-A in Monroeville welcomed students from the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf to the ASL Family Night event that featured music, stories and a petting zoo on Wednesday, October 18.

Updated 1 hour ago

A petting zoo was one of the attractions during American Sign Language Family Night at the Monroeville Chick-fil-A on Wednesday.

In addition to the animals provided by Victory Stables in Apollo, students from the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf enjoyed story time with a farm animal theme, and, of course, they got to visit with the Chick-fil-A cow.

Lillian DeDomenic is a freelance photographer. 

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.